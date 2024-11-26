Morning Buzz: November 26

1. Fans of Valley Field have organized a 'Brick And Wall' campaign to raise money for ballpark renovations.

Supporters will have a chance to place their family name or a memorial on a wall or a brick inside of the park.

The campaign's fundraising goal is $5 million, an increase from the previous estimate.

The extra money will go toward preserving the original wooden grandstand built in 1937.

Other improvements include a new entrance, family restrooms, and overall increased accessibility.

Construction resumes in just a few weeks, to complete the park by the summer of 2026.

2. There are some great designs on the road in Van Buren County, following a Paint The Plow contest.

Students at Gobles High School came out on top. Gobles scored 676 votes, taking the "w" over several other schools.

Art class students there will get a pizza party, courtesy of the Van Buren County Road Commission.

3. Devos Performance Hall is hosting a book drive next month to benefit the Kent District Library during the Cirque Dreams Holidaze Show.

The goal is to collect new and gently used books to support local kids and families.

Kent District Library especially needs children's books this holiday season.

Everyone who donates at the show on December 3 will receive one free holiday cookie from the Amway Grand's Holiday Cookie Bar while they last

4. Uptown Grand Rapids is hosting its second annual Holiday Elf Scavenger Hunt. The contest runs through December 5.

Explore the Uptown District in search of 20 elf mugshots. The photos are scattered throughout 90 participating businesses.

Each time you find one, mark it down on your player card, then turn that in at the end of your hunt for one of five gift baskets.

Pick up your card at any of the shops involved in the hunt or print one out online.

5. The Muskegon Winter Farmer's Market is coming up, kicking off on December 7.

Every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., the market will offer a wide range of goods from local farmers, artisans, and food producers.

There will also be live music, cooking demonstrations, and other fun, seasonal activities.

For a full list of vendors and other information, head to the Muskegon Farmer's Market on Facebook.