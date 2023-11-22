Morning Buzz: November 22

1. If you're in need of a Thanksgiving meal, Gateway Mission will be serving up a traditional feast tonight at Hope College Devos Fieldhouse.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with the event starting at 6 and all are welcome. Also, Gateway Mission is also partnering with local churches to gather items for 300 care boxes that will be given to guests.

Care boxes will be filled with household products that aren't covered by assistance programs.

2. Celebrate the holiday season at the Grand Rapids Public Museum.

On December 2 head over for a special morning of photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Then on December 15 and 16 enjoy timeless classics like Jingle Bells, Silent Night, The First Noel, and more on the museum's historic 1928 mighty Wurlitzer Theater organ.

Also, you can relax and enjoy the "Let It Snow!" planetarium show that runs through January 7.

To learn more about these events and the many others just head to grpm.org.

3. Ice skaters will have to wait a little bit longer to skate at Rosa Parks Circle this year.

The City Of Grand Rapids announced the community ice rink will not be opening this week.

It was originally scheduled to open on Black Friday, but the warmer weather we're seeing has prompted the delay.

The city hopes to open it to the public by next Thursday, November 30.

4. The City of Kentwood is coming together to help its community this holiday season, and there are so many ways to give back.

Four programs are running through December 13: Adopt-A-Child helps support students who are experiencing homelessness and other challenges. That's as simple as hitting up the Amazon Wishlist.

You can be a Santa to A Senior: grab a tag, buy and wrap a gift. Help decorate the holiday hat and mitten tree with new or gently used warm winter accessories.

Then Kentwood Little Free Pantry is always collecting donations.

Find a list and all the information on how to give this year at kentwood.us/holidaygiving.



5. Give the gift of an unforgettable live, family entertainment experience this holiday season from Feld Entertainment. Now through Sunday, December 3, you can save up to 35%-percent on select performances and shows currently on sale.

In Grand Rapids, those shows include Ringling Bros. And Barnum & Bailey, Monster Jam, Monster Energy AMA Supercross, Disney on Ice, and Jurassic World Live Tour.

You can use code 'p2pl3r' when checking out the respective brand websites for each show.