Morning Buzz: November 22

1. The Holland Rescue Mission, soon to be known as Gateway Mission, is still looking for volunteers for their Thanksgiving banquet this Wednesday.

They say it would be helpful if some of the people getting involved are also bilingual. Volunteers will help with drinks and distributing care boxes.

In all, they're expecting to feed about 1,000 people at DeVos Field House at Hope College.

2. The Lions have a perfect season, yet again. The team remains winless as they fell to the Cleveland Browns over the weekend, 13 to 10.

Next up, the Lions host the 3-7 Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving.

Many hope they can grab a Turkey Day win, but the Lions have lost the last four Thanksgiving Day games.

3. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical is coming to DeVos Place Performance Hall today.

Tickets have been on sale since late September, and if you're still interested in getting yours ahead of the 7 p.m. show, you can get those tickets at devosperformancehall.com.

4. Are you a WhatsApp user? The social media site is releasing more information about its privacy policy.

WhatsApp is owned by Facebook, which is now Meta Platforms. The new privacy policy will direct users to information on how the company collects information and how it's used.

The company say sit will also explain how it protects that information.

The move by WhatsApp follows a $267 million fine in Ireland for violating European Union Data Protection Rules.

The new policy will not require users to do anything or agree to anything new.

5. The normally-fashionable Oreo Thins get a twin cookie in January.

Nabisco is hoping to fatten its profits with a new version of Oreos called "Oreo Thins Extra Stuf."

The thin cookie will have nearly double the amount of creme center compared to the original Thins.

The new cookie is sure to re-spark the debate on the proper ratio of cookie-to-creme-filling.

Oreo Thins Extra Stuf will appear in stores in January.