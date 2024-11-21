Morning Buzz: November 21

1. University of Michigan Health-West has reached another significant milestone in cardiac care. Doctors there have completed their 300th open-heart surgery procedure, just two years after launching the program through the Cardiovascular Network Of West Michigan.

In addition to those surgeries, U of M Health-West has performed 15 transcatheter aortic valve replacement procedures. That's a minimally invasive alternative to traditional open-heart valve surgery.

The Cardiovascular Network Of West Michigan is a collaboration between Trinity Health Muskegon, Trinity Health Grand Rapids, and U of M Health-West.

2. A Grand Rapids nonprofit is asking for your help this holiday season.

On Saturday, December 7, Grand Rapids Cookies with a Cause is holding its sixth-annual Cookie Drive For Troops: The Big Cookie Drop.

All you need to do is bake cookies at your home and then drop them off at one of their partner locations.

Some of those include Sobie Meats, Putt Putt's Bar, Two Guys Brewing and Holy Smokers BBQ in Holland.

This year, the group hopes to provide 1500 soldiers overseas with a dozen cookies each.

Learn more by visiting their Facebook page.

3. Step into a winter wonderland at Rivertown Crossings to create cherished memories.

The Enchanting Santa Photo Experience runs from November 22 to December 24, Santa Claus is taking a break from his busy north pole schedule to visit the specially designed holiday set.

Bring your little ones or the whole family to capture the magic of the season with a professional photo. Also, this year, there will be sensory-friendly sessions on December 8 and a surprise gift for each child from Santa’s workshop.

Learn more about this event and others by going to rivertowncrossings.com.

4. Some of the best female hockey players in the world are set to return to Detroit.

The Professional Women's Hockey League announcing its "Takeover Tour".

The lineup includes a game between the Minnesota Frost and New York Sirens at Little Caesars Arena In Detroit at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 16.

Detroit is the only city in the 2025 lineup that hosted a game last season. Tickets go on-sale Friday at 10 a.m.

5. The Grand Rapids Symphony has just released tickets for their "Star Wars: A New Hope" concert.

It's taking place on May 4, 2025 at 2 p.m. at Van Andel Arena. Experience the magic of John Williams' iconic score while watching the beloved film on the big screen.

Tickets are selling fast, so be sure to secure yours today at grsymphony.org.