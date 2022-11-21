Morning Buzz: November 21

1. Downtown Muskegon hosting their Teddy Bear Trail on Saturday, November 26 from 9am to 11am. Consisting of five stops, participants can bring their Teddy Bear or favorite stuffed animal on a holiday adventure. You're encouraged to start at the Muskegon Museum of Art.

2. Linc Up is preparing to Share The Warmth and they're looking for more donations and volunteers. The event is on December 10 and families will be able to pick up a food box, along with hats, gloves, blankets and more. To get involved head to lincup.org.

3. Grand Rapids Tree Lighting Ceremony is set for Friday, December 2 from 5pm to 7pm. There will be free S'Mores, Hot Chocolate, cultural booths and more.

4. Individual tickets are now on sale for "SIX". This musical will be in Grand Rapids from January 10 - January 15. Tickets can be purchased at BroadwayGrandRapids.com.

5. Laughfest is coming back to West Michigan. The nation's first-ever community-wide festival of laughter, Gilda's Laughfest, will return to Grand Rapids, Wayland and

Lowell, March 8 - March 12. On March 16, Gilda's Club will host its Red Door Gala. Learn more at laughfestgr.org.

