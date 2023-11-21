Morning Buzz: November 21

1. 75 percent of veterans in Muskegon County don't collect their benefits. The Department of Veteran Affairs wants to change that.

The organization is trying to work with vets and their families one-on-one to help them find state and local resources that include healthcare, pension plans, home loans, disability benefits, and more.

So, if you're a veteran, or maybe you have one in your family, there's a special website set up. Go to your vet benefits dot com or call the Muskegon County Department of Veteran Affairs at 231-724-7143.

2. Have a history buff in the family? Here's a great gift idea for you, the Historical Society of Michigan has released the 8th edition of the Historic Michigan Travel Guide.

It's full of photos and features nearly 500 museums, historic sites, and attractions across the state. This is a must-have for anyone who wants to learn more about the rich culture and heritage Michigan has to offer.

You can pick one up on HSM's website or at any Meijer store for about $13.

3. Michigan State Police are putting out a call for help. On Tuesday, December 5 they're hosting the Battle of the Badges Blood Drive. It's from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at their location on 4 Mile Road in Grand Rapids.

While there, vote for your favorite first responder agency to help them win the battle. Also, by donating you'll receive a limited edition Versiti 2024 calendar, while supplies last.

Walk-ins are welcome but appointments are preferred by simply calling 866-mi-blood.

4. Help fill the wish list at the Helen Devos Children's Hospital and have a lot of fun doing it. The Bish and Bash Snow Fowl is a family-friendly event and it's a way to get everyone fowling together.

If you've never done it, it's a game that combines football, bowling, and bags. There will be a tournament with prizes - but you can just play for fun as well. Santa will be there, check out the dessert and ornament sale, food and drink will be available for purchase.

The event is Sunday, December 3 - from noon to 6 - at the Fowling Warehouse in GR. It's $14 for general admission.

5. A popular Muskegon burger joint is taking over a Grand Rapids Brewery's kitchen. Hamburger Mikey is known for its tasty smash burgers.

Right now, the restaurant is featuring its Thanksgiving burger with turkey, Havarti cheese, crispy fried onions, and walnut cranberry cream cheese.

They've just announced they'll be taking over the kitchen at City Built Brewing Company in Grand Rapids on Mondays in December and also on New Year's Day.

You'll be able to build your own burger at the pop-up events and try Hamburger Mikey’s homemade sauces to dip your fries in. Also, each Monday they'll have a feature burger. The "Lobster Burger" that was featured on "America's Best Restaurants" will be on the menu for December 4.