Morning Buzz: November 20

1. The soccer stadium planned for the west side of Grand Rapids continues to march towards reality. Grand Action 2.0 announced they secured a lead donor for the project.

Amway will give the project $33 million, with crews breaking ground on Amway stadium at some point in 2025.

With 8500 seats and a total capacity around 11,000, the professional-level soccer stadium is planned for a portion of land near the Downtown GR YMCA.

Project organizers say they expect to run around 15 to 20 home games at the stadium every soccer season, leaving the possibility of hosting about 56 other sorts of events at the stadium during the off time.

2. John Ball Zoo is inviting you to learn more about its upcoming upgrades and expansions.

Four community meetings will be held where leaders will present the master plan and host a Q&A session.

The first of those meetings is today at noon at the Grand Rapids Center for Community Transformation on Madison Avenue.

The master plan outlines the zoo's vision for the next 10 years. Projects include expanding the African area with the addition of giraffes with feeding opportunities, educational areas and new guest amenities.

The zoo also plans to create one of North America's largest indoor habitats featuring the South American Forest.

3. Hospice of Michigan, the official charity partner of the Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer And Food Festival, invites you to sip, savor and support the not-for-profit at this year's "Cheers For Charity " VIP night.

Tickets are still available for this exclusive event taking place tomorrow night from 6 to 9 at Devos Place.

Each $150 ticket purchase includes 150 tasting tickets, a complementary sampling glass, live entertainment, and food and beverage demonstrations.

Tickets are available for purchase at grwinefestival.com.

4. Join Kids' Food Basket on the most popular running day of the year as they host the 19th annual Gobble Wobble Fun Run and Walk on Thanksgiving morning. The run will take place at East Grand Rapids Middle School.

Family festivities will kick off at 8 a.m. with the Widdle Wobble. This shortened .4-mile course is open to all kids 12 and under. The youth event is free of charge, only requiring a sign up to participate. The Gobble Wobble will begin immediately after.

For more information and to register for the race, visit their RunSignUp page.

5. AAA has released its Thanksgiving travel forecast.

This is the first year the travel forecast includes the Tuesday before Thanksgiving and the Monday after Thanksgiving.

This year's projection for the nation, 79.9 million travelers will travel 50 miles or more in that period.

AAA says the heaviest traffic will be the Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving between 1 and 7 p.m.

Peak congestion in Michigan is expected between Grand Rapids and Detroit on 96.