Morning Buzz: November 20

1. The fall food drive continues for Meals on Wheels Western Michigan.

In recent weeks, the organization has seen double the number of neighbors coming to shop in its pantry. With our upcoming colder temperatures, come more expenses, even tougher for seniors - because so many are on a fixed income.

The most needed items are canned proteins and fruit, low sodium soup, low sugar cereal - and personal care items like soap, shampoo and conditioner, laundry detergent, and dish soap.

You can drop donations at the headquarters in Grandville, or the Senior Pantry on Fuller in Grand Rapids.

2. Two of the newest members of the Grand Rapids Police Department are cute. We're talking about Leo and Ace, K-9s now serving the community.

Leo is a 15-month-old Dutch Shepard trained in explosive detection and patrol functions. He's partnered with Officer Pete Thompson.

Ace is an 11-month-old Belgian Malinois, and the youngest K-9 to ever join the team. He's also trained in explosives and patrol functions. He's partnered with Officer Kenny Nawrocki.

The K-9 program is supported by the Grand Rapids Police Foundation to help keep our community safe.

3. More family-friendly shows coming to Miller Auditorium.

As part of their PNC spotlight series, Omnium Circus and Dinosaur World Live are coming to life in the spring. Omnium Circus is a world-renowned inclusive, and accessible circus company. They'll bring excitement, thrills, and joy to people of all ages on April 6.

Then Dinosaur World Live will take audiences to a pre-historic world of astonishing and life-like dinosaurs, including every child's favorite flesh-eating giant, the tyrannosaurus rex. This show will be in town on April 20.

Tickets for both shows are now on sale at millerauditorium.com.

4. West Michigan’s largest, animated drive-through light show is back for "another year of magic". This season marks the 26th year for this event.

Starting on November 22 you can drive and enjoy nearly two miles of Christmas Wonder with over a million lights, animated displays, lighted tunnels, and more. Of course, the Santa House is back too with free hot cocoa.

For more details and to purchase your tickets head to christmasliteshow.com.