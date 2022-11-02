Morning Buzz: November 2

1. Say "thank you" to our troops! Throughout the month of November, anyone attending events at Van Andel Arena or DeVos Performance Hall is encouraged to bring "thank you" cards for active-duty military and veterans.

These unsealed cards can be dropped off at the Van Andel Guest Services booth and at the DeVos Performance Hall south coat check desk.

If you submit a card, you'll be entered for a chance to win tickets to either the Trans-Siberian Orchestra or the Chevy Chase Live: Christmas Vacation Show.

This is the 5th year that the venues have collected "thank you" cards.

2. Students and teachers who are fans of musical theater, now's your chance to get tickets! Broadway Grand Rapids announced student and educator RUSH tickets for all performances for "Come From Away" are now available.

All you need is a valid school ID, and you can purchase up to two tickets for $30 each. Tickets may be purchased in-person one hour prior to the performance at the DeVos Performance Hall Box Office.

"Come From Away" will be on stage from November 8 - 13.

3. Next year's entertainment lineup for the Tulip Time Festival in Holland was just released this morning.

The 2023 festival runs May 6 -14. The next year's events will include country star Sarah Evans, Elton Rohn — the premier Elton John tribute show, Tall Ship Dockside Tours, Gentex Kinderparade, Tulip Time Quilt Show, Tulip Time Run, and much more.

The complete list of events can be found on the festival's website. Tickets for shows go on sale on Tuesday, November 15 at 9 a.m.

4. Are you intrigued by the zero waste movement, but aren't sure how to get started? Ditch the plastic wrap and use beeswax wrap.

The owner behind My Lovely Muse will be showing you how to make these reusable beeswax wraps during a workshop at Blandford Nature Center this Friday starting at 10 a.m. You'll be able to create two of your own wraps to try at home.

To register head to blandfordnaturecenter.org.