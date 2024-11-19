Morning Buzz: November 19

1. Muskegon Rescue Mission is hoping you'll help make thanksgiving brighter for families in need by donating to their annual Turkey Drop.

The goal is to collect 900 frozen turkeys. Donations can be dropped off tomorrow from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at their men's shelter, located at 400 West Laketon Avenue.

For those who cannot make it to the Turkey Drop but wish to support, monetary donations can be made online at muskegonmission.org/turkeydrop.

2. The Grand Rapids Public Library expanding its collection of materials by introducing video games for PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox.

All of these materials can be checked out with a Grand Rapids Public library card.

You're encouraged to drop by any location or visit their online catalog to explore their collection of popular video games. Don't have a library card? The grand rapids public library makes getting a free card easy!

Learn more at grpl.org.

3. A popular Grand Rapids Mexican restaurant is now open after a hiatus.

After seven months of being closed, Iker's Tacos, formerly known as La Huasteca is back open for business.

If you remember the owners decided to change the name to honor their late son who passed away a little over a year ago, to give them a fresh beginning in their new location.

4. The Mrs. Claus Bazaar and Craft Show returns to the Ionia Middle School on December 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This event features 150 booths of Christmas goodies, free admission, and door prizes all day long.

The Ionia County Commission On Aging's food booth will be serving tasty bites and beverages to help keep you going so you can shop till you drop.

Find more details on their Facebook page.

5. Make plans now to experience the wonder of the holidays as Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park hosts its annual holiday traditions exhibition.

It'll run November 27 through January 5. Take in more than 40 trees and displays representing countries and cultures across the globe.

This holiday tradition is in addition to Meijer Gardens' new Enlighten Experience, offering an immersive experience illuminated by light, music and interactive displays.

Also learn about their other holiday events by going to meijergardens.org.