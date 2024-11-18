Morning Buzz: November 18

1. AJ's Family Fun Center in Comstock Park has new ownership. It's now run by its neighbors, the West Michigan Whitecaps!

The team has a lot of plans for the center before opening day next spring. But the big one is that they plan to rebrand as Game Time Fun Park.

Other plans include improvements to not only the facility but its attractions, too. However, specifics haven't been announced yet.

The Whitecaps say with this move they'll be able to offer enhanced fan experiences.

2. Tulip Time is getting some international recognition. Organizers received the World Tulip Lifetime Achievement Award from the World Tulip Summit.

The award was presented in the Netherlands last month. It honors the nearly century-long festival and its impact on the tulip community, not only in Holland, but around the globe.

Tulip Time is the longest-running tulip festival in the world. This isn't the first big award for the festival. In 2023 it was named Flower Festival of The Year. In 2019, it was titled the World Destination Worth Traveling For, and Tulip Festival of The Year in 20-17.

Tulip Time returns for its 96th year, May 2-11.

3. Feeding America West Michigan officially open their new headquarters in Kentwood.

The new facility is on Shaffer Avenue, just north of 32nd Street South East.

Feeding America West Michigan says they will be able to expand programs like Mobile Food Pantries and Gather 2 Grow.

It will allow them to serve up the 37.5 million meals annually—a 37% increase.

They say demand for food has increase by 18% over the past year in its 40-county service area.

4. How's the air out there? You can now find out.

The Michigan Department Of Environment, Great Lakes And Energy or EGLE has released a new tool to help people monitor air quality.

The new mi-air dashboard is now live on the state's website. This update provides information that is near real-time, plus historical data and links to resources.

The dashboard allows users to pull up data from nearly 40 stations across the state, including measurements of ozone, carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide and particulate matter.

Users can also sign up for notifications to be alerted when the air quality reaches unsafe levels.

5. Your help is needed to bring joy to families with children in the hospital this holiday season.

The Ronald McDonald House Charities West Michigan is currently holding a collection drive.

Wish list items include building blocks, new books, stocking stuffers, Lego sets and infant and toddler toys. Also, parents and caregivers could use a few items as well. Feel free to grab blankets, socks, slippers and water bottles.

You can drop your items off at the house located on Cedar Street North East in Grand Rapids.

To check out the full list head to rmhcwm.org.