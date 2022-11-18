Morning Buzz: November 18

1. Donating blood saves lives, and it's a free, easy way to give back. The Grand Rapids African American Health Institute is holding a blood drive Saturday at Brown Hutcherson Ministries in Grand Rapids.

The goal is to increase the supply and improve the health and well-being of the black community in Grand Rapids.

The event runs from 9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. You can schedule an appointment or learn more at donate.michigan.versiti.org.

2. Kentwood is looking for its own Clark Griswold during its second annual Holiday Light Display Contest.

First, you need to register online, then get to work stringing those lights, putting out the inflatables, and whatever you need to do to make your house the most festive!

Submit your photos before December 1, and encourage friends to vote! The top three displays get trophies and goodie bags.

You must be within the Kentwood city limits or the Kentwood School District.

3. Embrace the holiday season, learn the history of Victorian holiday traditions, and even buy your Christmas tree at this year's holiday tours of the Hackley And Hume Houses.

The kickoff event is November 26, from 3 to 7 p.m., and will include tours of the houses, ornament decorating, and a chance to pose for photos in an authentic carriage.

For the full tour schedule just go to lakeshoremuseum.org.

4. Inflation hasn't spared the prices of celebrating the twelve days of Christmas this holiday season.

The cost of everything from a partridge in a pear tree to 12 drummers drumming will run you a record $45,000. That's nearly an 11 percent leap from last year, according to PNC.

The financial services firm has compiled its annual Christmas price index for the past 39 years.

Five gold rings account for part of the price increase, with the value of gold up 39 percent. Paying the lords-a-leaping and ladies dancing is also more expensive because of labor shortages and wage hikes.

5. The key to your dream home may lie in gingerbread houses.

Pop-Tarts company officials are encouraging customers to sketch out and create pop-tarts gingerbread houses for the holiday season, and then post them on Twitter or Instagram.

The company says they will gift $15,000 to one person that will go towards the purchase price, mortgage, or rent on their real-life dream home.

Photos of the gingerbread homes can be sent to @poptartus and by using #gingerbreadpoptartentry.