Morning Buzz: November 17

1. Celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday early by breaking bread with friends and family at a free community meal.

The Galilee Baptist Church in Kalamazoo has offered to-go Thanksgiving baskets for years, but to promote human connection the church is teaming up with DoorDash to bring people together.

On Sunday, the church is opening its doors to the community for a free meal including turkey, prime rib and all of your favorite sides. It's this Sunday from 3-6 p.m.

2. Get moving before sitting down to Thanksgiving dinner - while helping feed children across West Michigan. Kids' Food Basket is hosting its 18th annual Gobble Wobble Fun Run and Walk Thanksgiving morning on November 23, and there's still time to register.

Everything starts at 8 a.m. at East Grand Rapids Middle School. It's $35 for the 5k and free for the shortened kids run.

All proceeds benefit Kids' Food Basket and the nonprofit's goal of increasing access to healthy food.

If you don’t like to run, there are volunteer opportunities as well.

3. Called a "musical poet of the people," Oliver Anthony is closing out his first international tour at the Allegan County Fair next September.

Anthony made history by becoming the first artist to debut at number one on the Billboard charts without ever having a song on the charts before with "Rich Men North Of Richmond."

The song has been dubbed the nation's "Blue Collar Anthem" resonating with people from all over the world. It's been streamed more than 150 million times, with 5 of his other songs making iTunes top 10.

The show is on Friday, September 13. Tickets just went on sale at 10 a.m. Head to allegancountyfair.com or etix.com to get yours.

4. Santa is coming to the Woodland Mall tonight - and it's a pajama party.

The indoor parade starts at 5:30 near the entrance of the food court and will be led by the Academy of Dance Arts.

Everyone is encouraged to wear their favorite holiday pjs to meet and greet holiday characters, take photos with Santa, do some crafts, and celebrate the season. Bring a new pair of pajamas to donate to the Salvation Army or take a tree tag and buy a gift for the angel tree.

This celebration kicks off all of the holiday events at the mall. Head to shopwoodlandmall.com for a full schedule.

5. The Festival of Trees is back at the Muskegon Museum of Art next week, taking us on a trip down memory lane with its nostalgic vintage holiday collection.

From Christmas cards to ornaments to nutcrackers these displays will take us all back in time and spark memories of Christmases past. The gallery will be open from November 22, next Wednesday, through December 30. With special events scheduled throughout its run.

General admission is $5.