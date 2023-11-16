Morning Buzz: November 16

1. Several local organizations are providing free healthy harvest kits to families in and around Muskegon County.

They will include fresh, locally sourced food along with a nutritious recipe to make at home. There are 200 available and the giveaway will be first come-first served.

Get yours tomorrow, November 16 at the U.S. Cafe in Muskegon Heights from 10-1. This is all part of a partnership between AgeWell Services Of West Michigan, the Muskegon YMCA, the U.S. Cafe and overcoming barriers.

2. Today is the American Cancer Society's 48th annual Great American Smokeout. A great day to decide to kick the habit for good.

Tobacco use is the leading preventable cause of disease and death killing more than 16,000 people just in Michigan every year. It's expensive and there's no good reason to start.

There are lots of resources out there available to help people quit either through the MI Tobacco QuitLink or the American Cancer Society.

3. Special Olympics Michigan is celebrating some huge milestones as it transforms South Christian High School into the world’s largest inclusive sports facility.

The Special Olympics Michigan Unified Sports and Inclusion Center is nearly halfway done, and work is starting on the fields outside. The outdoor complex will have a collegiate track, 5 soccer fields, pickleball, a putting green, 10 bocce courts and more. Everything is expected to be done next year.

Inside, in addition to meeting rooms, gymnasiums, an auditorium, and more. There are ten community partner tenants like the Autism Alliance of Michigan, Disability Advocates of Kent County and Be Nice.

4. After a three-year hiatus, one of downtown Holland's most highly anticipated holiday events is back.

Up on the Rooftops, a holiday tradition for hundreds in the community will return on Friday, December 15 from 6 to 9 p.m.

As part of the event, ticket holders are given exclusive access to tour private condos and apartments, office spaces, and art studios on the upper floors of historic buildings throughout downtown Holland.

Tickets are just $45 each and must be purchased in advance on Eventbrite. There are a limited number of tickets available, and this event sells out fast.

5. Help send love to children around the world with Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child.

There are several locations around West Michigan collecting shoebox gifts like toys, personal care items and school supplies. The goal this year is to reach 11 million children and there's only a week to get there.

Donations much be dropped off by November 20.

If you want to learn more about the kind of gifts to drop off or where to take them, head to samaritanspurse.org.