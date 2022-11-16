Morning Buzz: November 16

1. Lots of companies in West Michigan looking to hire right now.

Helping those companies out is Express Employment Professionals of Grand Rapids. They're hosting a hiring event through November 18.

Interviews can be done by phone or just by walking in. Jobs include manufacturing, skilled trades, industrial management, and administration.

You can learn more on their Facebook page.

2. November is Diabetes Awareness Month and the Muskegon YMCA is leading the way for diabetes prevention across the state.

Just by going to their website you can assess your risk for pre-diabetes by taking a simple 1-minute risk test.

Also, each month they have three new diabetes prevention programs that are offered at no cost.

Learn more by going to muskegonymca.org.

3. Hand2Hand helps feed hungry children around West Michigan when they're not in school.

The need is growing, last month the organization served almost 8400 kids, and this month that number is up to 9100.

They're planning ahead for the extended break during Thanksgiving. Just $5 helps send a backpack of food home for one child. You can even volunteer, and pack food from your home or business.

If you're interested in helping out, visit h2hkids.org.

4. Broadway Grand Rapids broke record attendance numbers with its recent show, Come From Away.

More than 18,000 people caught the musical from November 8-13, bringing nearly $4 million of economic impact to the area.

It tells the true story of how 7000 people were diverted to a tiny town in Newfoundland, Canada during 9/11.

5. Stay warm this winter with Delhi sheep wool. Delhi Charter Township publicly owned treatment works has a flock of around 30 sheep. These sheep help maintain the grounds around the wastewater treatment plant and reduce the need for mowing.

In addition to their grounds-keeping duties, the sheep produce a lot of wool. When sheared and the wool is sent to Frankenmuth to be made into various products such as hats, socks, and gloves.

These products are available for purchase from the public services maintenance department.