Morning Buzz: November 15

1. There will soon be more accessible trails to explore around West Michigan thanks to a generous gift from the Richard Hansen Foundation.

The Land Conservancy of West Michigan has reached its fundraising goal for the new McDuffee Creek Nature Preserve in Bitely.

Construction is almost done on the preserve's trail system, coinciding with the end of the fundraising campaign. McDuffee Creek is the largest of the land conservancy of West Michigan's 20 nature preserves.

Many volunteers have helped build boardwalks over four miles of trail to keep feet dry and protect sensitive habitats over wetland areas. A bridge will be installed over the little south branch of the Pere Marquette River.

The trails and amenities are scheduled to be done in December.

Learn more by going to naturenearby.org.

2. Cleaning out your closet? If so, Salvation Army West Michigan thrift stores are in desperate need of donations.

The nonprofit needs donations of clothing, shoes, accessories, furniture, home goods, and appliances. Donations to the thrift stores benefit the Salvation Army Grand Rapids Adult Rehabilitation Center's residential rehabilitation program.

Most Salvation Army donation centers are open from 9 am to 9 pm, Monday through Saturday. You can also schedule a free donation pickup at grandrapids.satruck.org.

3. The parking meter kiosks on the Kalamazoo Mall are now up and running.

The kiosks were installed to increase the turnover of parking spaces, so more on-street parking is available. They are also ADA compliant.

Meter enforcement will be delayed for a 2-week grace period, ending on Thursday, November 21.

4. The Kalamazoo Parks is seeking community input for an upcoming renovation project at Verburg Park.

Next Tuesday the project planning team is hosting a community meeting from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Mayors' Riverfront Park Community Room on Mills Street.

Comments may also be submitted by email to kzooparks@kalamazoocity.org through next Tuesday.

Amenities currently being considered include a new picnic shelter, a bicycle pump track, an accessible kayak launch, or a soccer field.

Construction is expected during the second half of next year.

5. 10 small towns. 10 massive shows. The Rock The Country Tour will hit West Michigan next summer.

The tour will be headlined by Kid Rock, Nickelback, Lynyrd Skynyrd and, Travis Tritt. Other big names include Big And Rich and Sammy Kershaw, plus many more.

The tour includes ten different stops in different small towns across the country. The tour arrives in Hastings at the Barry Expo Center on June 13 and 14. Weekend GA tickets will cost $140.

To purchase tickets or learn more about the tour, visit rockthecountry.com.