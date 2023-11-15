Morning Buzz: November 15

1. Mel Trotter Ministries is back with its 20th annual Turkey Drop, an event that provides Thanksgiving Turkeys to those in need. But to make the event a success, the ministry needs your help.

Today you're being asked to drop off frozen turkeys at five different locations throughout West Michigan. Those drop-off sites will be open until 7 p.m.

The goal this year is to collect 5,000 turkeys.

For drop-off locations to make a monetary donation head to turkeydrop.org.

2. You have just a few more days to visit your favorite animals before the zoo closes for its 2023 season. The last day to visit the zoo is Sunday, November 19.

This year the zoo saw record attendance numbers, welcoming more than 5 million guests over the last decade. During the 2023 season, the zoo debuted new animals like pygmy hippos, white storks and black swans. It also welcomed new life with red panda cubs and an eastern mountain bongo born at the zoo.

Mark your calendars now; it'll reopen in the spring on March 22.

3. It's the big one! The Holiday Craft Show at the Kalamazoo Expo Center will feature more than 300 booths.

Shopping includes handmade crafts, boutique clothing, gifts, food, jewelry, home decor and more.

On November 18 it'll run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on the 19th it'll run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Admission is free.

4. A couple of new coffee shops are now open in West Michigan.

Caribou Coffee just opened up their location on 28th and Kraft Avenue.

They offer a full menu with plenty of drink options, everything from signature coffees to raspberry green tea with bubbles and they offer a breakfast and lunch menu too.

Caribou Coffee says to make sure to sign up for Caribou Perks, which offers a free drink for signing up.

5. A veteran-operated coffee shop is now open at Veterans Memorial Park.

The new Has Heart Coffee Shop and veteran-focused creative organization will be open weekdays from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can sit, relax, and have a good conversation over a premium cup of coffee and a freshly made field and fire-baked good.

Also, Has Heart is actively hiring and training veterans and their partners to help with operations.

You can get all the details at hasheart.us.