Morning Buzz: November 14

1. Just a reminder that Grand Rapids is holding events to unveil the first 'big ideas' for the Bridge To The Future community master plan.

The first meeting is tonight at GRPS University from 5 to 7 p.m. and the other meeting is tomorrow night from 5 to 7pm at the center for community transformation.

Topics that will be covered include housing, economic development, and transportation. Many of the ideas that will be discussed originated from public input gathered earlier this year at workshops and through other public outreach efforts.

Learn more at bridgetoourfuture.com.

2. Michigan veterans in need of a holiday meal can register for a free Thanksgiving turkey basket.

VetLife will give away 200 baskets. Each one is packed with a frozen turkey, dessert, and sides such as potatoes, gravy, stuffing, vegetables, rolls, and more.

Veterans do have to register in advance to get the free basket - head to the VetLife Harvest Eventbrite page for more information.

Baskets will need to be picked up on November 17 in Howell.

3. Grand Rapids' Paddock Place will reopen as Mangiamo, an Italian fine dining restaurant.

While the space was initially home to Mangiamo, the Italian restaurant closed in 2017. Instead, the mansion became a catering and event venue known as Paddock Place.

The Gilmore Collection, which owns the space has the grand opening set grand reopening is set for January 10.

The Gilmore Collection says the menu will bring back Mangiamo classics, including the "baseball" meatball, while also offering modern dishes like a truffled cappuccino soup and wagyu beef selections.

4. Save the date. The Ice Breaker Festival in South Haven is back for its 30th year.

It's taking place February 2-4. The winter festival includes dazzling ice sculptures, a chili cook-off, cardboard sled race, an outdoor ice skating, snowsuit fashion competition, frozen fish fling, and many more exciting activities throughout downtown South Haven.

You can learn more at southhavenmi.com.

5. Writers looking to fine tune their skills can now sign up for the 3rd annual Walloon Lake Writer's Retreat.

It's April 18-21 at Hotel Walloon. This year's special guest moderator is Valerie Hemingway, private secretary to novelist Ernest Hemingway and also the author of the 2005 memoir Running With The Bulls: My Years With The Hemingway’s.

The workshop includes access to unique locations around the quaint village for private writing time, an autographed copy of Valerie Hemingway’s memoir and VIP seating for her evening event. You can register now by calling the hotel.