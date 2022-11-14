Morning Buzz: November 14

1. The Holland Farmers Market is hosting their Thanks For Giving Drive.

Organizers asking for non-perishable foods but these will be donated to the Community Action House's food club a grocery store for low-income families.

If you donate, you'll be entered to win a gift basket filled with things from the market, and market vendors. Don't worry if you forget something to donate, you can still be entered. You just need to buy 'Market Bucks Gift Certificates' from the market and the food club will use those to purchase fresh produce.

The farmers market is open every Wednesday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food drive runs through the 19th and the winner will be announced on the 21st.

To learn more visit the Thanks For Giving Facebook event.

2. John Ball Zoo general visitors have two final weekends to visit the animals before the zoo closes for the season.

The last day to visit the zoo is Sunday, November 20 for general zoo guests.

Throughout the winter, zoo staff will be busy preparing new animal habitats, caring for the zoo's animals, and actively engaging in the conservation of wildlife and wild places.

At the top of the zoo's priorities are a new pygmy hippo exhibition slated to open in May 2023, the eastern box turtles head-starting program, and wildlife trail infrastructure improvements.

John Ball Zoo will reopen in the spring on Friday, March 24, 2023.

3. An exciting weekend for the Lions, they're coming home from Chicago with a win!

They beat out the Bears by one point in the last quarter to take home the victory.

It was a tight game overall with the Bears and Detroit neck and neck throughout the whole game.

Thanks to a last-minute touchdown, the Lions came out on top. They beat the Bears 31-30.

That's two wins in a row for the Lions. Next weekend they go against the New York Giants before their big Thanksgiving game against the Bills.

4. Just announced: WWE Raw is returning to Grand Rapids in 2023.

It'll be at Van Andel Arena on Monday, February 27.

The live show includes many favorite wrestling stars, such as Matt Riddle, Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, Bianca Belair, the oc – AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and more.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 18 at 10 a.m. at Van Andel Arena or at ticketmaster.com.

Ticket prices start at $20.

