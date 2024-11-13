Morning Buzz: November 13

1. Help send some holiday spirit to families on military bases. It's the 20th year for Trees For Troops.

The Christmas tree loading at Wahmhoff Farms will be happening on Monday, December 2 at 10 a.m. If you can come help load trees, or just want to come to show your support for the troops, show up between 9:30 and 9:45 to check in and help put tags on the trees.

This year's trees will be going to Columbus Air Force Base and Fort Knox.

Learn more by going to christmasspiritfoundation.org.

2. Feel the holiday cheer at LINC UP's first Friday Networking And Holiday Market.

It's happening on Friday, December 6 from 5:30 to 10 p.m. at the LINC UP Gallery on Hall Street. Support local artisans and find that perfect gift from unique vendors showcasing their handpicked items. Also, enjoy delicious treats and groove to the music.

Learn more by going to LINC UP's Facebook Page or scanning the QR code below.

3. Emanuel Hospice is looking for volunteers around West Michigan.

The organization is specifically looking for extra hands in Greenville, Sparta, and Belmont to support patients and their families. Volunteers with pets are also needed to join their popular pet visitor program.

Volunteers are essential to the organization's mission, providing comfort, joy, and dignity to patients during challenging times.

You can find more information on how to get involved at emmanuelhospice.org/volunteer.

4. Windycity Dawghouse is hosting a charity hot dog eating contest to raise funds and awareness for suicide prevention.

The event is Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The contest has a $20 entrance fee with 100% being donated to Gryphon Place. $1 of every sandwich sold that day will also be donated to the cause.

5. The Air Zoo is celebrating its 45th anniversary this Saturday. The party includes a 45% discount on regular admission, cake, community partner-led kids' activities, and the inaugural paper airplane championship.

The competition is open to participants aged 10 and older. It will challenge competitors to test their skills in aerodynamics by designing, folding, and launching paper airplanes.

Learn more at airzoo.org.