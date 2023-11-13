Morning Buzz: November 13

1. God's Kitchen of Michigan, hosting a free community Thanksgiving dinner this Wednesday, November 15, at their Wesley Foundation meal site in Kalamazoo.

Dinner will be served from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Expect roasted turkey with all the fixings. Everyone is welcome.

God's Kitchen Of Michigan is a private nonprofit that serves more than 156,000 free dinners in Kalamazoo, Portage, and Battle Creek.

2. This is real and brilliant! The Detroit Red Wings will be giving out thousands of Zamboni-themed gravy boats at Little Caesars Arena ahead of the game against the New Jersey Devils on Thanksgiving Eve.

The first 7,500 fans to enter will receive a gravy boat replica of the Red Wings Zamboni — the drivable machine that resurfaces the ice in between periods — courtesy of Meijer.

The announcement was a delight to Red Wings fans online, who flooded the comments on each social media platform with joy over the uniquely Hockeytown holiday item.

Other fans who won't be able to make it to the game pleaded with the team to make the gravy Zambonis available online.

3. It's a favorite holiday tradition for many families that’s back for its 29th year. Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park will open their holiday traditions exhibition on November 21.

More than 40 trees and displays representing countries and cultures across the globe will be there along with the adored and enchanting railway garden. New this year, a winter glow lighting experience.

To learn more about all the holiday activities at Meijer Gardens, head to their website.

4. Experience the spirit of the holiday season, learn the history of Victorian holiday traditions, and purchase your Christmas tree at this year's Holiday Tours of the Hackley and Hume Houses.

The kickoff event is November 25 from 3 to 7 p.m. and will include tours of the houses, ornament, postcard decorating, and a chance to pose for photos in an authentic carriage. This year's tours will also offer visitors a chance to vote on the best-decorated room in the homes.

You can get your tickets and more information by visiting lakeshoremuseum.org.

5. More international accolades for Tulip Time. The International Garden Tourism Conference named 'Tulip Time' the 'Flower Festival Of The Year!' It's the first time this award has been given.

Gwen Auwerda -- the festival's executive director -- accepted the award in British Columbia last week.

She said it serves as a testament to the dedication of her team and motivates them to "reach even greater heights."

This is one of many awards Tulip Time has received. Others include USA Today's Best Flower Festival and the World Destination Worth Traveling For.

2024 marks 95 years for the Tulip Time. It runs May 4 through 12.