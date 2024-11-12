Morning Buzz: November 12

1. The Kent County Animal Shelter is urging the public to consider adopting pets after exceeding their "critical capacity."

The shelter says they're looking after 95 dogs, many of which include dogs receiving veterinary care or scheduled to have surgery.

KCAS says at least 44 of their dogs are ready to be adopted. All of them are spayed/neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and tested for heartworms.

Visit the shelter's website at accesskent.com to view their full list of adoptable animals.

2. Grand Rapids-based Dementia Institute is hosting a free memory screening and health fair this Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Woodlawn Ministry Center.

Those who stop by will be able to get a free blood pressure reading, blood sugar, vision, and memory screenings. Also, sign up for door prizes and enjoy refreshments too.

The event is part of the institute's efforts to promote Alzheimer's Disease Awareness Month.

3. Parenting isn't easy; we need all the help we can get to raise good, healthy humans. An upcoming event is a great place to help us on that journey.

Parents and educators are invited to see Dr. Mitnaul - he's a TikTok star and board-certified psychologist. He will talk about critical issues impacting youth today like anxiety, bullying, depression, and social media.

The event is at Grandville High School on November 20. Tickets are $15. Doors open at 6 and the event is at 7 p.m. Grab your tickets at parenttalksus.com.

4. The holiday season in downtown Holland officially begins Friday with the return of their annual Shop 'Til You Drop event from 6 to 9 p.m.

During Shop 'Til You Drop, over 45 shops will offer special late-night discounts.

Other upcoming events include the Holiday Open House, Small Business Saturday, and Parade Of Lights which takes place on Tuesday, December 3.

To check out all the holiday events head to downtownholland.com.

5. Christmas will be here before you know it, and if you want to go find the perfect tree out in the forest, now's the time to get your permit.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture sells permits for $5 a tree, to go tree hunting in the Huron-Manistee National Forest. There is a maximum of 5 trees, and if you have every kid outdoors pass, you get one free permit.

The USDA says that about 500 people a year their trees from the Manistee National Forest, which stretches from Manistee to Cadillac south to around Newaygo, or the Huron National Forest in northeastern Michigan, near Oscoda.

Head to recreation.gov to get your permit.