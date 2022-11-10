Morning Buzz: November 10

1. Basketball fans, get excited! The Grand Rapids Gold is hosting its first home game of the season.

They'll be facing off against the Motor City Cruise. That game is tonight at 7 p.m. You can grab tickets on Gold's website.

If you head down to Van Andel from 1 to 3 p.m. today, there's a free throw contest that'll be going on. If you make the free throw, you'll be entered to win two 2022-23 season tickets.

2. Starting today you can take part in the Laker Vets at Grand Valley State's first virtual 5k.

The goal of this event is to support the GVSU Secchia Military Veterans and Resource Center.

It's really simple, sign-up at gvsu.edu, you pick the location and date from now until Thanksgiving, decide if you want to run alone or with friends, walk/run and have fun. There are different registration levels, which start at just $30.

3. The City of Grand Rapids held a groundbreaking ceremony for improvements to the historic building at Veterans Memorial Park on Sheldon Avenue.

Plans for the building include a new "Has Heart" coffee shop and a veteran-focused creative organization. The project is funded in partnership with the city's parks and recreation department and other private philanthropic funds.

Construction is expected to be complete by June of next year.

4. Mcdonald's of Michigan is excited to welcome back a fan favorite: breakfast bagels.

For years, McDonald's fans have been clamoring for their return. Now, customers can enjoy three different breakfast bagels including the iconic steak, egg, and cheese.

Enjoy them while you can because they won't be around for long. The bagels are back on menus in Michigan for a limited time only.

5. Do you think your dog's photo should be in a magazine? American Kennel Club's Family Dog Magazine wants you to send in pictures of your furry friend for their 44th annual photo contest.

The theme this year is "dogs in action". Entries are judged based solely on creativity, quality, and originality.

First prize is $500! Second and third place get money prizes as well, and the top three get their photo featured in Family Dog Magazine.

The contest is open now through February 8. Entries can be emailed to photocontest@akc.org.