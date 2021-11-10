Morning Buzz: November 10

1. Want your voice heard about a major local waterway? The public is invited to chime in for the Grand River Revitalization in Grand Rapids.

In 2017, the natural resources conservation service awarded $4.1 million to the Grand Valley Metro Council for the Watershed Habitat Restoration Project. The project proposes to remove eligible dams.

Public comments begin today for 30 days, and can be submitted on the NRCS Michigan website.

2. Grand Rapids Public School is hosting a district job fair on Thursday.

The district has lots of open jobs from teachers, to cooks, to bus drivers.

The event is from 4-7 p.m. at GRPS University, which is on Fuller Avenue Northeast.

Make sure to register for on-site interviews ahead of time at jobfair.grps.org.

3. Mel Trotter is challenging you: are you up for helping kids on teh streets?

November is Homelessness Awareness Month, and November 15-22 is Homeless Youth Awareness Week.

They're asking people to live out of their back packs for one week.

They say that's how most youth live when you see them out on the streets, so they're asking anyone anywhere to join them in this Minimal Living Challenge.

To learn more, visit their website or social media pages.

4. The Budweiser Blydesdales are planning to make an appearance in WestMichigan to celebrate Veteran's Day.

The world famous Clydesdales will be marching through downtown Fremont his afternoon, and downtown Muskegon on Thursday. This will be their first-ever visit to Fremont.

It's one of the hudnreds of trips made around the country yearly. Canadians of Scottish descent brought the first Clydesdales to America in the mid-1800's.

The massive horses weigh 2,000 pounds and stand at six-feet tall.

The Budweiser Clydesdales can be seen at the Anheuser-Busch Breweries in Missouri, New Hampshire, and Colorado.

5. Thursday is Veterans Day, and many businesses are offering deals for veterans and active duty military personnel.

At Dunkin', veterans and active military can receive a free donut at participating locations.

At Krispy Kreme, veterans can score a free doughnut and a small hot, iced, or brewed coffee.

At IHOP, veterans can choose to order free red, white, and blue pancakes, or a pancake combo from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

At Starbucks, those who have made sacrifices for the nation can get a free tall 12-ounce hot brewed coffee at participating locations.

Proof of service may be required to get these discounts.