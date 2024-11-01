Morning Buzz: November 1

1. Presidential Brewing Co. is throwing the ultimate bash to celebrate the end of the election season on November 5th.

Join the crew for an evening of fun activities, giveaways, and exclusive offerings that only come around once every four years.

Here's what they've got lined up. Bring in your political mail and shred it on-site to earn discounts on your bill. Be one of the first 120 guests to snag a unique button featuring your favorite presidential-themed beers: Calvin Creamidge, Sherbert Hoover, Oatbama, and Rutherford B. Haze.

These limited-edition buttons are cooler than a recount in Florida. To get the rest of the night's events head to presidentialbrewing.com.

2. NASA has captured countless pictures of Michigan's mitten from space, but this latest one shows something unique: the changing fall colors.

NASA's Earth Observatory posted the picture as its image of the day, showing lush greens on the southern end of the state giving way to reddish browns as the eye moves north.

The photo was taken on October 19 by infrared imaging, on a satellite named NOAA-20.

Parts of West Michigan's forest land are still a distinct green because of the large evergreen groves.

3. Broad Leaf Brewery and Spirits is at it again. They're adding a new element to their westside location as they evolve. Starting today they'll partner with Taqueria Chilango to provide food to taproom guests.

Taqueria Chilango has been operating a food truck on Wealthy Street near Hancock GR and Uncle Cheetah's Soup Shop.

There will be several weekly specials. On Taco Tuesday you'll get special pricing on two tacos paired with a beer or margarita and Fridays will feature flight night for $2 off beer or margarita flights.

Doors open at 4 this afternoon.

4. It is now officially the holiday season, and Tulip Time is ready. The festival is preparing to host families for a fresh and fun Sinterklaas Celebration.

This beloved Dutch tradition is back and better for 2024, happening on Friday, December 6, and Saturday, December 7.

This year, the celebration will have five festive stops around downtown, where kids can collect treats and stamps in special passports.

Passports are $5 each. Adults and siblings may accompany passport holders at no cost. But anyone hoping to get goodies and lanterns should buy a ticket.

For more information or to buy passports and commemorative shirts, visit tuliptime.com.

5. All of our favorite Disney characters will be back on the ice in Grand Rapids this winter.

Over four days, Disney On Ice's "Into The Magic" will have seven shows at Van Andel Arena.

There are some evening performances, but don't worry if that interferes with bedtime, because there are some earlier options, too.

Tickets are now on sale and you can get them on Ticketmaster or by visiting Van Andel's Box Office.