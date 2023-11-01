Morning Buzz: November 1

1. Grace's Table, a non-profit caring for teen moms and their 'littles' needs your help.

They're already planning for their Christmas Celebration and they're in need of toys for 76 kids. The gifts will go to newborns through age 6.

Some requests are bath toys, cars and trucks, stuffed animals, magna tiles, and Barbie dolls. They're asking you to drop off the items at Grace's Table on December 8 between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. They're located at 835 Richmond Street, Northwest in Grand Rapids.

Learn more by going to gracestable.com.

2. A new exhibition at Grand Rapids Art Museum centers around some familiar interlocking plastic bricks that kids of all ages can appreciate. "Brick By Brick: The Creative Art Of Lego," will be opening up this Saturday.

It'll show what artists have done with these blocks and give people a chance to submit their own creations, too.

This exhibit is in partnership with Bricks and Minifigs. Also, head to the art museum's website to learn more about their Lego challenge.

3. The newest Anna's House is preparing to open.

The new location is at 5488 Northland Drive between Canonsburg Road and Plainfield Avenue.

The restaurant is in a building that used to be a Burger King.

On November 6 there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the location's grand opening.

Anna's House has hired around 60 new employees for the location.

4. If you're a high school student who loves cooking, here's an opportunity to learn from the pros before going head-to-head with other chefs.

The Michigan Restaurant And Lodging Association just announced its ProStart Boot Camp, a one-day interactive training event to prepare high school students for the Michigan Hospitality Foundation Prostart Competition that takes place in Kalamazoo in March.

This intensive boot camp, which will be held in Novi on Friday and will offer participants hands-on experience and insights into competition expectations, and will offer training in a wide array of categories, including plating, knife skills, recipe and costing, cooler packing, and management.

This event has over $100,000 in scholarships at stake and a chance to represent Michigan nationally.

Learn more at web.mrla.org/events.

5. Looking for a job? A career fair is scheduled to be held at Woodland Mall this Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

More than 25 employers will be looking to fill open positions including Auntie Anne's, Bath And Body Works, Carter's, Sephora, and Von Maur. We're told everything from seasonal roles to management positions are available, including part-time and full-time opportunities.

Finally, job seekers are invited to apply online at shopwoodlandmall.com/jobs.