Morning Buzz: May 9

1. An entertainment icon is coming home to Muskegon for the 2024 Charles H. Hackley distinguished lecture.

Tanya Hart will present Hackley to Hollywood: Tanya Hart's Journey To Inclusion at the greater Muskegon Women's Club. Her career spans several decades; she has garnered eight Emmy nominations and won four.

She got a Lifetime Achievement Gold Circle Award from the National Television Academy, an Oscar nomination, and a Peabody Award for her documentaries. She heads her own multimedia company in Los Angeles and has developed films, TV shows, music, and a daily podcast.

Hear more about her life and accomplishments at the event at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 30, it's free.

2. This Saturday brings America’s largest one-day food drive as the National Association of Letter Carriers hosts the 32nd annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.

On average, this food drive collects over 90,000 pounds of food for Kalamazoo Loaves and Fishes, the Salvation Army Of Kalamazoo, and Christian Neighbors. That food helps the over 32,000 people in Kalamazoo County face food insecurity daily and over 6,500 of those individuals are children.

Participating is easy, simply leave non-perishable, unopened food donations near your mailbox this Saturday, May 11. The mail carriers will handle the rest. Highly requested items include canned soups, cereal, protein drinks, baking mixes, and more.

You can always make a monetary gift at kzoolf.org.

3. West Michigan likes their tacos and tequila. You can get your fill at an event this summer coming to the home of the Battle Creek Battle Jacks on Saturday, August 3rd.

This festival will feature local vendors serving one-of-a-kind tacos, 75-plus types of tequila, margaritas, and cervezas, along with entertainment for all ages.

Each ticket provides an all-inclusive experience and there are a limited number of VIP ptions as well.

Join the priority list today to have first access to tickets starting May 20 at 9 am. Tickets will go on sale to the public on May 29.

For more information visit bctacoandtequilafest.com.

4. For Mother's Day, on Sunday, May 12, visit any Condado Tacos location and ask for your free taco for Mom. This is valid for all taco suggestions or build your tacos.

It’s valid with the purchase of another taco of equal or greater value and is available in-store only.

Condado Tacos is known for its crave-able, clean, preservative-free tacos, dips, and bowls in addition to margaritas made with fresh fruit purees and tequilas.

5. Enjoy a night of sweet treats and learn more about Gilda's Club and senior neighbors.

They're hosting an ice cream social on May 21 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the First Congregational UCC of Lowell.

Everyone is invited to enjoy an evening of entertainment and family activities. There will be opportunities to speak with Gilda's Club Lowell and senior neighbors staff about their programs as well as other community partners and resources.