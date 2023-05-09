Morning Buzz: May 9

1. Artist registration for ArtPrize 2023 is now open.

The registration for artists runs through June 7. Those interested in participating can submit works by uploading their profile and entry information on artprize.org.

ArtPrize 2023 will award over $500,000 in prizes, including a $125,000 grand prize, $200,000 in public vote prizes and $200,000 in juried prizes.

Venue registration remains open until May 26.

ArtPrize 2023 is scheduled for September 14 to October 1st.



2. The Allegan County Food Pantry Collaborative needs your help this month.

Their goal is to collect 10,000 boxes of cereal to distribute among participating members and to keep their shelves stocked through the summer months.

A list of donation sites can be found online at alleganfoundation.org.

3. The leaders of Milestones Senior Services are getting ready for their annual pet food drive.

It'll be held May 10, at the Harding's Market in Portage, and May 11, at the Harding’s Market on the West Side of Kalamazoo, on West Main. Each event will run from 4 to 6 p.m. with Milestone representatives under a tent in front of the store.

Milestone Senior Services provides pet food to those Meals on Wheels recipients who need help feeding their furry companions.

Monetary contributions are also greatly appreciated and will be used to purchase food directly.

4. Kalamazoo in Bloom is getting ready to beautify the area and they need your help. It runs May 12 through May 26.

During that time volunteers will plant thousands of flowers, install animal topiaries, and assemble the Bronson Park peacocks, and Portage canoe and butterfly.

No gardening experience is required, and pre-registration is encouraged. Just head to kalamazooinbloom.org/events.

5. Hope Gardens is getting ready for its Heirloom Plant Sale.

You can order online now. They have everything from basil lettuce leaf to cauliflower and cucumbers. Also, you can stop by in person to pick out plants.

It's happening on May 13 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 2730 McKee Avenue, across from the Wyoming FlowerLand.

All proceeds from the sale will directly support their mission of helping other people eat.