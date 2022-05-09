Morning Buzz: May 9

1. Today is the deadline for auto insurance companies to send out refund checks from the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association.

The $400 checks started going out in March. The refunds are going to policyholders for every vehicle that was insured by October 31, 2021.

As of one week ago, Governor Whitmer's office said roughly three-quarters of eligible people had received their checks.

If you are eligible, and you still haven't received your refund by the end of the day today, you're advised to reach out to your insurance company.

2. Costco has ended what may be considered a little-remembered benefit that came with its memberships.

As of May 1, the company has stopped offering its mortgage program for store members.

Costco itself was not a mortgage provider but had affiliations with eight lenders. Its program offered a cap on lender fees associated with loan transactions.

However, another major superstore is still continuing its mortgage service. Walmart is lending space to lenders in stores to sell mortgage services and products.

3. The Kent County Sheriff's Office made history over the weekend.

Louisville Metro Police Department asked them to help at the Kentucky Derby keeping spectators safe.

This makes Kent County the first out-of-state mounted unit to help out at the event.

4. A Port Huron Mom captures the moment when her daughter, 3-year-old Lilia Denby, goes up to bat and hits the ball.

It wasn't a game-winning hit, so the toddler wanted a do-over and went after the ball instead of going to first base.

The little girl's father, who is also the coach, sees this and picks her up to get her back on the right track.

The good news is, that she makes it to first base with a little extra help from dad.

5. For anyone looking for an excuse to pour yourself a glass of wine today, do it! It's National Moscato Day!

Here are some fun facts: Moscato is the third most popular white wine in the U.S.

The sweet wine is made from Muscat Grapes.

True Moscato should technically be from Italy, but big wine brands in California and Australia are known to make some good versions as well.