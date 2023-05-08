Morning Buzz: May 8

1. In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, the Kalamazoo Valley Museum is hosting what it's calling a one-of-a-kind mental health fair.

The fair is happening Saturday, May 20 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the museum. Those who attend will be able to explore several topics, including suicide prevention and racial healing. There will also be guest speakers from several local agencies.

The health fair is happening as the museum's Mental Health: Mind Matters Exhibit continues. Visitors to the exhibit will be able to check out a series of interactive stations that explore misconceptions about mental illness.

That exhibit runs until June 18. You can find more information on the Kalamazoo Museum website.



2. Here's a chance to get on the water this summer. Tanglefoot Park in Spring Lake will now have self-service kayak rental kiosks.

There will be eight to rent from and it'll be $5 to unlock via the app and $20 per hour which includes a kayak, paddle, and floatation device.

80 percent of the revenue will go towards the initial investment of the unit. Once it's paid off, the village's DDA will receive 20 percent of the revenue from the kiosk.



3. Get ready for a night of fun, beer, and giving back at the Red Shoe Brew Event.

It's on Thursday, May 18 at 5:30 p.m. at Ronald McDonald House Charities West Michigan. It's their annual fundraiser.

Indulge in delicious brews and tasty bites while supporting a great cause. All proceeds go towards helping families in need. Get your tickets now on Eventbrite.



4. Bring your furry friends to the City Of Kentwood's annual Bark For The Park fundraiser at Kellogg Woods Park on Thursday, May 18 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Explore local pet vendors and community booths, take part in the doggy fashion show, and make crafts for your canine companions. They'll also have a dune buggy food truck and Underground Cookie Club on site.

Donations will be accepted throughout the event to raise funds for new amenities at the dog park.

Get all the details at Kentwood.us/barkforthepark.



5. Planet Fitness is providing a way for teens to fill up their summer days with a free gym membership.

It's part of the fitness center's High School Summer Pass Program.

Starting May 15, teens aged 14 to 19 can go to a Planet Fitness location near them for free after they sign up.

The program's start comes during Mental Health Awareness Month. The company says they want teenagers to put an importance on their mental and physical well-being.

Ten teens taking part in the program could win $1,000 each in scholarships. To join the contest, they have to post a TikTok about their experience in the program.