Morning Buzz: May 7, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The Morning Buzz is sponsored by Biggby Coffee.

Nature Neighbors at Blandford Nature Center

The Kent County Parks Department and Blandford Nature Center have partnered to launch Nature Neighbors, a series of low-cost, nature-based programs for all ages. The programs, hosted at various county parks throughout the spring and summer, aim to connect residents with the environment and each other.

Examples of these programs include "Sensory Experience" walks for ages two to six, "Scientists in Training" offers mini science experiments for children ages five to twelve. Teens ages twelve to fifteen can participate in "Sustainable Features", exploring eco-friendly landscaping.

Adults can join "Introduction to Birding" hikes or nature journaling sessions.

Seniors can participate in "Paint in the Park", a relaxed painting session. "Sowing Seeds" teaches gardening to all ages.

For more information, check out blandfordnaturecenter.org.

Macatawa Watershed Cleanup this weekend

Get outside this weekend and help make our waterways cleaner and more beautiful. The Outdoor Discovery Center is partnering with the water resources commissioner for the Macatawa Watershed Cleanup.

This is Saturday from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M. in Holland. Volunteers will get lunch and a free t-shirt. Make sure to bring your water bottle, wear long pants, closed-toe shoes, and muck boots or waders. Gloves, bug spray, sunscreen, and all the tools you need will be provided.

You are asked to register at the Google doc.

U of M Symphony Band Tour in West Michigan

Connecting campus and communities in concert! The University of Michigan's symphony band tour is coming to the Frauenthal Center on Saturday, May 11. The 2025 State of the Arts Tour, which began on Tuesday and runs through next Monday, will visit 11 communities including Muskegon.

For those who can't make it to Frauenthal on Sunday, they can can catch another performance on Monday, May 12 at Grand Valley State University's Louis Armstrong Theater. All of the shows are free to attend.

Grand Rapids Gold and Founders' food fundraiser

Founders teamed up with the Grand Rapids Gold to help feed those in need during a day of volunteering. The partnership started with a fundraiser during the Gold's Fan Appreciation Night, raising more than $2,000.

Then on Monday, volunteers from Founders, the team, and of course, their mascot, Buckets, helped rescue more than 4,800 pounds of food. That will provide 4,060 meals to families in need through Feeding America. The organization distributes food to more than one million households a year, partnering with community agencies to get resources to those who need it most.

Skill Trades Job Fair

Express Employment Professionals in Grand Rapids is hosting a skilled trades job fair to address Michigan's shortage of skilled trades labor. The event, which just started and runs until 4 P.M. today, will feature over 30 local employers with long-term, full-time job openings in high demand trades such as electricians, plumbers, HVAC technicians, carpenters, and machinists.

With Michigan anticipating 45,000 annual skilled trades job openings through 2030, this job fair aims to connect qualified candidates with hiring companies. All participants can enter a giveaway for a $100 Cabela's gift card, with free refreshments provided.

It's all happening at Express Employment Professional's office on 44th street in Grand Rapids.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok