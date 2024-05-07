Morning Buzz: May 7

1. The Kalamazoo community is invited to help shape economic development in the city. There will be an open house on May 8 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Van Deusen Room at the Kalamazoo Public Library's downtown branch. The three main topics on the table: business vitality, quality of life, and economic development vision. There is no scheduled program, so community members can come to the open house at their convenience and stay for as long or as little as they would like.

2. Learn more about how you can lead a healthy lifestyle at Ottawa County's Community Health Fair. It'll be happening on May 16 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Salvation Army in Holland. There will be 35 plus agencies from around Ottawa County offering resources, snacks, activities, community, and more. More details can be found at miottawa.org.

3. Here's another place in Grand Rapids where you can grab your fresh food this season. The Creston Farmers Market will have their first event on June 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at City High/Middle. Six additional dates will run through August. Organizers are still looking for vendors to join them as well. To sign up head to crestongr.com/farmersmarket.

4. The Allegan County Fair announcing Ludacris will be one of the headliners at this year's event.The three-time Grammy award-winning rapper is scheduled to perform on Friday, September 6. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday. Tickets can be purchased at allegancountyfair.com, etix.com, or at the fair office. The other headliners include Jamey Johnson on September 12th and Oliver Anthony on September 13.

5. The 172nd Allegan County Fair will be held from Sept. 6 to Sept. 14. More details can be found on allegancountyfair.com. Healthcare workers are getting some extra love a great deal for a great day with their friends and family. Sea Life Aquarium and Legoland Discovery Center at Great Lakes Crossing in Auburn Hills are hosting healthcare appreciation days to thank the professionals who care for the well-being of our community. Healthcare workers will get free entry, and any of their guests will get a 25 percent discount. The event is running now through May 19, Sundays through Fridays only. You must get your tickets online and bring your healthcare employee ID or recent pay stub for check-in.