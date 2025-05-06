Morning Buzz: May 6, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Mother's Day Gift Fair At The Grand Rapids Downtown Market

Help celebrate mom with a day at the Grand Rapids Downtown Market! This Sunday, the venue is hosting a Mother's Day gift fair.

Dozens of curated vnedors will be set up in the market shed with unique, hand-made and artisan gifts including jewelry, candles, decor, books, knick-knacks, fiber arts, and more. There will also be a mom-osa bar with mimosas, cocktails, and non-alcoholic options. Plus, get the family involved in some outdoor yard games!

This runs from 10 A.M. to 7 P.M. If you want to learn more, head to downtownmarketgr.com.

More Non-Stop Flights From GRR To Orlando

Snowbirds and Disney fans will love to hear this! Delta Airlines is adding even more options for non-stop flights from Gerald R. Ford International Airport.

Starting in December of this year, travelers will be able to hop on a direct flight to Orlando International Airport every Saturday. This new Orlando service joins Delta's existing lineup of non-stop destinations from GRR, which also includes Atlanta, Detroit, Minneapolis-Saint Paul, and New York-LaGuardia.

Follow along at delta.com to learn when the new tickets go on sale.

Applications For Wege Prize High School Collaborative Studio Now Open

High school students who want to make a difference for people and the planet are now able to apply for the 2025 Wege Prize High School Collaborative Studio. This immersive workshop empowers young people to envision solutions for the planet's most pressing and complex problems.

During this two-week workshop, student teams will develop their own design concept to address challenging global and regional problems through the lens of the whole systems design thinking, sustainable development, and the circular economy.

They will receive a nearly $600 stipend and lunch every day. This is for students entering their junior and senior years of high school. Entries must be submitted by June 22.

For more information and to apply for the program, visit kcad.ferris.edu.

National Small Business Week

It's National Small Business Week this week, and West Michigan small business owners and aspiring entrepeneurs are invited to a free event hosted by the Michigan Small Business Development Center and its partners tomorrow from noon to 4 P.M. at the Goe Center in Grand Rapids.

This fair will bring together over 60 business support organizations and financial institutions, offering valuable resources for funding, business planning, human resources, marketing, and more.

There will be mini-workshops, panel discussions, free consultations, and even a chance to enter the Start Garden 100 Ideas Business Competition.

You can register at michigansbdc.org/resourcefair and walk-ins are also welcome.

One Lap Of America for ABTA

May is Brain Tumor Awareness Month, and there's a special fundraising event cruising into Belding this Friday. The One Lap Of America racing event will bring Wes Griffin, ASCCA and ICSCC licensed race car driver to Grattan Raceway in Belding.

The goal is to bring awareness and funding to the American brain tumor association in honor of his wife, Courtney. A few people will even be able to take a ride around the course!

There will be photo ops, race cars, a time trial, and more. The event begins at 8:00 A.M. Make sure to register at give.abta.org for an opportunity to take a ride in that car!

