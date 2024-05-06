Morning Buzz: May 6

1. Batter up baseball fans! Grand Rapids Public Library is hosting an exhibit that will highlight the Detroit Tigers, Grand Rapids Chicks, and Grand Rapids Black Sox.

It'll run May 23 through the end of September on level 4 of the main library.

The exhibit highlights Robinson Studio images from the library's archives, with up-close views of baseball players in the 1940s and 1950s.

Everyone is invited to the exhibit launch on May 23 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. for a first look and remarks from the exhibit curator, Dr. William M. Anderson.

2. It's official, a local favorite is now considered one of the best brunch spots in the country. Lucy's in the Creston Neighborhood placed number 12 in the Top 100 Bruch Spots In The Nation by Yelp.

Owned by the Essence Restaurant Group- responsible for other favorites like grove and Bistro Bella Vita - Lucy's was the only Michigan restaurant to make the list.

From delightful baked goods to egg dishes, to lots of vegetarian and vegan options, Lucy's does it all well. There's outdoor seating when the weather cooperates and lots of parking on the weekends.

3. A huge honor for an MSU jazz professor and Detroit jazz icon - he has been elected to the American Academy Of Arts And Sciences.

Rodney Whitaker joins the ranks of artists, scholars, scientists, and leaders of one of the oldest learned societies in the United States.

Originally from Detroit, Whitaker is an internationally renowned recording artist and is considered one of the leading bass performers and teachers of the jazz double bass in the nation. He has toured all over the world with artists such as Diana Krall, Crosby, Stills and Nash, Dizzy Gillespie, and more.

Induction ceremonies for new members will take place in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in September.

4. Get ready for an unforgettable summer at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park!

The 2024 Tuesday Evening Music Club lineup is here, featuring live performances every Tuesday evening in June, July, and August at the Frederik Meijer Gardens Amphitheater.

From indie bands to the return of Grand Rapids Ballet, there's something for everyone! Gates open at 5 and concerts start at 7. Don't miss the special event on August 6—Kanin Wren's Taylor Swift experience (separate ticket required).

Get more info at meijergardens.org.

5. National Pizza Party Day is May 17 and Buddy's Pizza in Grand Rapids is hosting a special event to celebrate and pay it forward.

A portion of the day's proceeds at Buddy's Pizza on 28th Street will be donated to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation. Even better, you might have a Fox 17 reporter or anchor like Max Goldwasser and Elliot Grandia as your server or bartender.

All tips left for them are also donated to the CCF.