Morning Buzz: May 6

1. Think outside the box, and outside, in general, this Mother's Day and head to Summerhouse Lavender Farm this weekend.

They're just 10 minutes outside downtown Saugatuck, offering a number of different lavender products, along with refreshments and artwork all weekend long.

Guests can also expect to see some new additions this year, including a Japanese tea house.

Mother's Day celebrations kick off on Saturday, and they're also opening a new yoga series later this summer.

2. GRCC's Shades of Blue Jazz Ensemble is performing for the first time in over a year.

The concert will be outdoors at the school's library on Friday, May 7 at 7:30 p.m.

The event is free and open to anyone, but a health screening form will need to be filled out in advance.

GRCC is also following health and safety protocols for this event.

3. Jim Henson and the puppets many of us grew up with on TV are making their way to Michigan in a form of a museum exhibit.

"The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited" is coming to the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn from June 5-September 6.

The exhibit includes puppets and artifacts that were donated by the Jim Henson Legacy and Company. Also, people will get to see how some of his famous shows were intercepted like Sesame Street, and The Muppets, just to name a couple.

The next stop will be in Grand Rapids Art Museum starting September 2022.

4. If you still haven't gotten your COVID Vaccine, here's your chance to get paid for it!

Starting this week, people who get vaccinated at CVS Pharmacies inside Target Stores will get a $5 coupon.

The incentive is for the general public. Target says it wants to encourage people to get vaccinated.

This comes as President Joe Biden set a new goal to get 160 million adults in the country fully vaccinated by July 4.