Morning Buzz: May 5, 2025

Grilled Cheese Fest coming to Kalamazoo

The people who brought us the Mac & Cheese Fest, Tots & Taps, Taco & Tequila, and Donut & Beer festivals has something new coming our way! The first-ever Grilled Cheese Festival is coming to Kalamazoo on Saturday, July 26 at Homer Stryker Field.

This event will feature more than 30 unique and local grilled cheeses, over 100 beer, cide, and seltzer selections, and the world's largest bowl of tomato soup!

Plus, expect over-the-top entertainment, a grilled cheese eating contest, a dad dance crew, and a world record flip cup attempt. There will be lots of kids activities as well.

Join the priority list today to get first access to tickets in a couple weeks. Head to thegrilledcheesefest.com to do that.

Early access to Michigan Irish Music Festival tickets are available!

The Michigan Irish Music Festival, presented by Family Financial Credit Union, has announced its artist lineup for the 2025 festival in Muskegon.

Featuring headliners Skerryvore, Socks In he Frying Pan, Lunasa, Old Blind Dogs, Goitse, and Seamus Kennedy, alongside additional performers and the Grand Rapids Police Pipe Band, this volunteer-driven celebration of Irish culture will take place September 11-14 at Heritage Landing, but you're hearing about it now because discounted tickets just went on sale!

Get more at michiganirish.org.

GRFD accepting firefighter applications

For those who have always dreamed of being a firefighter, now is your chance. The Grand Rapids Fire Department is accepting applications!

This recruitment effort is building an eligibility list for future openings and the next Fire Academy that starts January 5, 2026. Obviously candidates must be ready to operate under hazardous conditions and demonstrate strong physical and mental fitness. They must also be 18 years of age, have a high school diploma or GED, have a valid drivers license, and no felony convictions.

If you're interested, head to joingrfire.com to learn about the process.

Lake Express Ferry travel season launched

The ship has sailed! The Lake Express Ferry launched its 2025 travel season over the weekend, providing high-speed auto and passenger service from Milwaukee to Muskegon, with the Ferry's first arrival in Muskegon at 9:30 A.M. last Friday.

The Midwest's only high-speed auto/passenger ferry, which accommodates 250 passengers and vehicles, will make two round-trip crossings daily until its summer schedule begins on June 27. An additional evening route will happen on Wednesdays through Sundays over the summer.

Ticket information and schedules are available at lake-express.com.

2025 ALEgan Craft Beer Festival

The fourth annual ALEgan Craft Beer Festival returns to the Allegan County Fairgrounds this Saturday. This year's festival features 16 West Michigan breweries, food trucks "The Mobile Crave" and "Patty Matters", and live music from Kitten and the Tonics.

This is a one-stop event that brings together some of the smaller breweries, helping support the Allegan Jaycees and the work the organization does.

Tickets include four 10oz. beer samples. All attendees ust be 21 or older. Head to alegancraftbeerfest2025.rsvpify.com for tickets.

