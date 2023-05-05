Morning Buzz: May 5

1. A fan favorite is back at St. Julian Winery. It's the Girl Scout Cookie and Wine Pairing kits. The kits are available with sweet or dry wines and you can get 2 or 4 bottles that will be perfectly paired with boxes of Girl Scout cookies and a pairing guide. The kits are available online and in their tasting rooms while supplies last. All cookie proceeds go directly to the Girls Scouts Heart of Michigan.

2. Broadway Grand Rapids announcing $30 Student/Educator Rush tickets for all performances of HADESTOWN. A valid school ID is required, and the limit is two tickets per person. Tickets may be purchased in-person one hour prior to the performance at the DeVos Performance Hall Box Office. For show details, visit BroadwayGrandRapids.com.

3. Access of West Michigan kicking off their 46th Annual "Walk for Good Food" on Sunday, May 7. It's from 2pm-4pm at Mulick Park in Grand Rapids. You can choose from a 5K or 1 mile walking route. The money raised will go to 10 non-profit organizations doing crucial work in our community. To learn more, sign up, or donate at http://accessofwestmichigan.org/walk.

4. Ottawa County is looking for an artist to paint a mural on a wall in their Family Justice Center. The building, currently under construction in West Olive, was designed with a space intended for an art installation in the main staircase. All artistic proposals to fill the space must be submitted to Ottawa County by 2pm on June 1.

5. The Momentum Center in Grand Haven, hosting a free, family-friendly movie night. They'll be showing "Disney's Christopher Robin" on Friday, May 12. The free dinner and move nights are held the second Friday of each month and anyone is invited to attend. Learn more at momentumcentergh.org.