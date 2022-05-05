Morning Buzz: May 5

1. The Allendale Fire Department and Township officials will break ground on the new Allendale Fire Station.

The facility, located on Lake Michigan Drive, will enhance the operations of the Allendale Fire Department in surrounding areas.

The fire station has been in the works for several years. The new station will be built next to the current one since it is the ideal location for response times.

The fire department hopes to move into its new space by the end of this year.

2. Several historic places across the state are getting recognized for the Governor's Awards for Historic Preservation.

Two locations are in West Michigan: The Milton in Battle Creek and the Kalamazoo STate Theatre. They're two of seven places getting the coveted awards.

Lieutenant Governor Gilchrist will be taking part in Lansing congratulating representatives from each of the awardees.

Other historic places include the Alpha House in Detroit, the Legacy in Bay City, and Orchard Beach State Park Shelter in Manistee.

3. It's Cinco De Mayo, and Grand Rapids Public Museum wants people to come out and celebrate!

They're hosting a celebration to honor and recognize the Mexican history behind the holiday.

The fun starts at 11:30 a.m. The event will focus on Mexican heritage and the historic meaning behind Cinco De Mayo.

It will also honor two people in the community for their work for social justice. There will be authentic Mexican food and drink, along with dancing and other fun.

4. Look outside before dawn this week, and there's a chance you could spot a meteor!

The American Meteor Society says it peaked at midnight, but it should still be visible on Friday as well.

These meteors are debris from Halley's Comet, which is only visible to Earth every 76 years.

NASA says they travel 148,000 miles per hour and produce glowing trains that remain in the sky for several seconds.

5. Flowers are where it's at this Mother's Day!

The CEO of 1-800-FLOWERS expects booming business this Mother's Day despite inflation.

Chris McCann says he has seen strong sales lately and is expecting them to continue in the upcoming days leading to Mother's Day.

He says his company has a diverse variety of products for customers to choose from, with prices starting from $5 and up.

McCann added his business had $100 million of additional costs last year because of the ongoing inflation.