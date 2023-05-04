Morning Buzz: May 4

1. Discover West Michigan's Agribusiness at a free career AG-xploration event on Saturday, May 6. It's from 9am to 1pm at the Muskegon Farmers Market. This hands-on event will educate students, families and jobseekers about West Michigan’s growing agribusiness industry and showcase various career opportunities available in the region. Learn more at wegrowmi.org.

2. The annual Spring Nature Makers Market at Blandford Nature Center is back again. This free, single-day event will take place on Saturday, May 6 from 9am-3pm. The Nature Makers Market highlights local artists and vendors from the Grand Rapids area who create products inspired by nature or use natural, sustainable materials.

3. The Donut and Beer Fest is being held on Saturday, May 6 at LMCU Ballpark from 2pm to 6pm. General admisson tickets are $44 and comes with six beer and six doughnut sampling tickets. VIP tickets are $59.

4. Daily service for the Lake Express Ferry kicks off on Friday, May 5. The Lake Express is the fastest ferry service across Lake Michigan and takes passengers between Muskegon and Milwaukee.

The service begins with four daily crossings until the addition of two more evening crossings on June 30th. Travelers can visit Lake-Express.com to purchase tickets.

5. Mackinac Island just named the best summer travel destination in the 2023 USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice travel award contest. Measuring in at less than five square-miles, Mackinac Island is an incredible vacation destination filled with unique attractions, unforgettable experiences, amazing views of the Great Lakes, and of course trademark Mackinac Island fudge. In addition to this latest 10Best Readers’ Choice achievement, Mackinac Island has recently garnered an impressive collection of accolades including being named the Best Island in the Continental U.S. by Travel + Leisure and one of the Best Places to Visit by TripAdvisor.