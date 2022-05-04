Morning Buzz: May 4

1. John Ball Zoo is starting a large project to save a tiny species. They're partnering with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to work on saving the endangered Poweshiek Skipperling Butterfly.

To do this, they'll be opening a whole new facility for breeding these nearly extinct insects.

These butterflies were once found in MIchigan, as well as many other northern and Midwestern states, but over the past few decades, the Skipperling has disappeared from several areas.

This new facility will allow zoo staff to temporarily collect wild butterflies to obtain eggs. Then the zoo will raise the caterpillars and release them as adults to raise the population.

2. As the weather starts to warm up, the City of Kalamazoo is looking to hire seasonal workers.

There are openings in the Parks and Recreation Department, and Public Services Department. A variety of positions are available, from forestry and water distribution to lifeguards, cashiers, recreation program leaders, and much more.

Many come with the opportunity to work outside. Positions are temporary, and won't exceed six months.

To learn more, reach out to the city's HR Department, or click here.

3. St. Cecilia Music Center is announcing brand new concerts for their 2022-23 season. It'll get started with a jazz concert in October featuring Cuban Duo Alfredo Rodriguez and Pedrito Martinez.

Also, the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center will continue its 11-year partnership. First up, they'll perform Beethoven To Beach on November 17.

Tickets for these concerts and more can be purchased at scmc-online.org.

4. Renderings for the design of the new ice rink in Holland were released at an open house on Tuesday.

Back in March, retired educator Frank Kraai gifted the city more than $1 million to help build it.

It's proposed to be built at Window on the Waterfront, a 30-acre area near the Macatawa River with construction likely to begin sometime next year.

5. A brand new cruise ship is ready to take passengers on a tour of the Great Lakes.

The ship docked Tuesday morning in Detroit.

The brand new vessel is slated to take passengers to remote destinations throughout the Great Lakes. One of the tours touts a 15-day expedition of each Great Lake, journeying from Toronto, Canada to Duluth, Minnesota.

The ship features restaurants, a fitness center, a spa, a hair salon, and more.