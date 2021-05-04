Morning Buzz: May 4

1. Children 12 and up may soon be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for that age range by next week.

The announcement is set to come a month after the company found that its shot, which is already authorized for those age 16 and older, also provided protection for the younger group.

During trials, kids had side effects similar to young adults. The main side effects are pain, fever, chills, and fatigue, particularly after the second dose. The study will continue to track participants for two years for more information about long-term protection and safety.

2. It's National Hiring Day, and one home improvement giant is in need of employees!

Lowe's has already started their busiest season and will be hosting a huge event today with the intention of hiring more than 50,000 people at all of their U.S. stores. This includes seasonal, part-time, and full-time workers.

During the event, applicants will be able to meet with managers, employees, and potentially get hired right then and there. Interested candidates can apply in person by stopping at a Lowe's store between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Lowe's has seven locations in West Michigan.

3. Grammy-nominated band Mercy Me is coming to Grand Rapids.

The band will be on tour in the fall and will be visiting Van Andel Arena on Friday, November 5.

Tickets will be on sale to the public on Friday, May 14 at 10 a.m. Those tickets can be bought on ticketmaster.com.

The tour will hit 30 cities across the U.S. this fall.

4. New food is coming to the Downtown Market. Cafe De Miro, based in East Grand Rapids, will be opening up their second location.

Their menu is rooted in recipes from the Kurdish region of Eastern Turkey, with a Mediterranean influence. They'll offer items from their existing menu, including made-to-order paninis, salads, egg dishes, and toasts. New items include falafel, desserts, sides, and gyros.

They plan to open up sometime in June.

5. Pulp or no pulp? It's National Orange Juice Day.

Orange Juice is the most popular breakfast drink in the U.S.

An eight-ounce serving of it has 124 milligrams of vitamin c and also supplies potassium, thiamine, and folate.

The United States is second only to Brazil in the production of orange juice.

Share your love for orange juice on social media with #NationalOrangeJuiceDay.