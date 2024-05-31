Morning Buzz: May 31

1. The ArtPrize 2024 artist registration deadline ends tonight. More than 1,200 artists have already registered.

For a single artist, the registration fee is $65. For collaborative entries, the fee is $130.

This year, ArtPrize has six categories for entries: 2d, 3d, time-based, installation, new media, and +design.

Also, several grants are still available for those who need them. You can apply on ArtPrize's website.

This year it will take place from September 13-28.

2. Take time next week and learn "how to save a life" during National CPR and AED Awareness Week.

According to the American Heart Association, about 1,900 people die every day from heart disease in the U.S.

If you see someone collapse without warning, take immediate action with these three steps:

Call 911. Start CPR. Use an AED.

If you're interested in finding a CPR class near you, just head to cpr.heart.org.

3. Showing your school spirit just got a little easier, especially if you're a Lakers fan. A new Laker store is now open in the Grand Rapids Art Museum.

They've just launched the Lake + Valley lifestyle brand. The line includes t-shirts, sweatshirts, baseball caps, and beanies all showcasing the stunning West Michigan landscape.

There are multiple designs and colors in all items with select styles crafted from recycled materials. You can also grab them online at lakerstore.gvsu.edu.

4. Film legend Buster Keaton comes home.

The Lakeshore Museum Center is showing a free documentary film about Keaton’s early life on the road as a child vaudeville star and how he found his home along the shores of Lake Michigan. He started performing at the age of five and instantly became a driving force behind his family's act.

The film has been shown at festivals over the last year and won best feature film at the Toronto Documentary Feature and Shorts Festival. It focuses on Keaton biographers, experts, and fans, as well as Carl Reiner and character actor James Karen, Keaton's best friend later in life.

This free showing is June 9 at 3 p.m. at the Frauenthal Theater.

4. If you think you have the "best dad in the world," Better Made Snack Foods wants to know about it. They're searching for their "2024 Father Of The Year".

Entering the contest is easy. Tell them why your father is the best by submitting a story with a photo by Monday, June 10 to info@bettermade.com.

The winning father will be announced on June 17 and receive a freshly made sampler box of delicious Better Made Snack Food products.