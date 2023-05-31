Morning Buzz: May 31

1. Grand Rapids Community College hosts summer camps for kids in grades 6 through 9.

During these camps, they'll be able to explore careers in water sustainability, construction, manufacturing, and woodworking through hands-on activities and tours.

All camps have a limited capacity, so make sure to register early just by going to grcc.edu/camps.

2. Otsego Public Schools once again offer the community free meals and a chance to keep reading throughout the summer.

They've just released their schedule for their "Meet Up and Eat Up" free meal sites and the Bulldogs Bookin' Bus mobile library stops.

"Meet Up & Eat Up" is a federal program that lets school districts offer meals at no cost to students during the summer. There's no sign-up needed and no income requirements or guidelines.

For the summer schedule head online to otsegops.org.



3. The Momentum Center in Holland launching a summer teen program.

It'll take place Mondays and Fridays from noon to 3 p.m. from June 12 through August 25. The free program will provide recreational activities and outings that focus on relationships, mental health, and well-being for teens.

You can learn more about the program at the "Kickoff To Summer" event at the Moo-Mentum Ice Cream Parlor on Friday, June 9 from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

4. The Kent County Sheriff's Department, is taking on the Parents of The Northwest Youth Soccer Association at the Walker Charter Academy this Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

This family-friendly event is meant to connect the community and show support for the Kent County Sheriff's Department.

5. The Bissell Pet Foundation holding its Blocktail Party Fundraiser in their ongoing effort to find loving homes for pets across the country.

This year's fundraising event will be at East Grand Rapids High School's track on Tuesday, June 6 from 6 to 9 p.m. This year's fundraiser is western-themed, and Chef Paul Wahlberg will return for live grilling.

Other local restaurants will be there, including Terra, Mudpenny, Donkey Taqueria and more. Tickets are $100 each, and $50 for students.

Visit the Bissell Pet Foundation's website for more information.