Morning Buzz: May 31

1. If you've taken a road trip maybe you stopped at a Kum-And-Go gas station. Now you won't have to drive far to stop at one. Grand Rapids just approved the station to move into a busy part of town.

The 24-hour stop will have six gas pumps, as well as sell food, coffee, wine, and beer. An application filed with the city says the gas station would be on 28th street and Englewood Avenue Southeast, east of Kalamazoo Avenue.

The plan just needs final approval from the Grand Rapids City Commission.

2. Red Dock Cafe will reopen this summer after being closed down last year.

The cafe confirmed the news on Monday. The previous owner joined the property's new owner to reopen the cafe this summer and hopefully more summers after that. An official reopening date has not been set.

3. A West Michigan teen is in Maryland this week getting ready for the national stage. She's competing against hundreds of others in the "Scripps National Spelling Bee".

Among 2-hundred and 34 other spellers from across the world is Saint Joseph Middle School student Pihu Sahai. It will be her first time competing nationally.

Pihu says she's been competing in bees since first grade. She's developed her strategy by observing how other spellers study -focusing on root words.

Because of age limits, this is the last year she can participate in the competition.

Watch her and all the other competitors at preliminaries right now! The spelling bee wraps up Thursday. In order to watch, you can go to the 'Ion Plus' or 'Bounce XL' channels on your free streaming apps.

4. After a two-year hiatus, the Special Olympics Michigan's State Summer Games return in-person.

The competition will be held between June 1-3 at Central Michigan University. On Wednesday, Special Olympics Michigan will host "Unified Events", which celebrates sports bringing athletes together on the same team. This includes athletes with and without intellectual disabilities.

Thursday and Friday will feature traditional sports competitions. Free vision, hearing, and health screenings will also be made available to participants. The flame of hope will also be lit at 7 p.m. on Thursday as part of the opening ceremonies at Kelly-Shorts Stadium.

A list of the events can be found on the Special Olympics app. The app is available on both the app store and google play.

5. The sweetness of the Girl Scout Cookies, but for your face! HipDot is teaming up with the girl scouts for an iconic makeup line.

It includes two eye shadows, the "Coconut Caramel" and the "Thin Mints" palette, inspired by the classic Girl Scouts Cookies.

There are also three colored lipsticks and an eyeshadow brush set, alongside a collectors box including all of these items.

The items are available to purchase on ulta.com and hipdot.com for a limited time.