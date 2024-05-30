Morning Buzz: May 30

1. Cherry Health is expanding access to vision care in West Michigan this summer with the Mobile Vision Clinic. It will rotate between five Cherry Health locations weekly from June 10 through August 16. The clinic offers comprehensive eye exams and a variety of eyeglass frames. Patients can choose frames during their appointment and pick them up later at their preferred Cherry Health location. The program aims to serve the community, not just existing Cherry Health patients. Anyone can receive services, with Medicaid, most insurance plans, and a sliding fee scale based on income being accepted. Interpretation services are also available. Call the Cherry Health location most convenient to you to schedule an appointment.

2. It's a race unlike any other in town, Run The Runway 5k! The competitive race and 1-mile fun run happen this Saturday, June 1 at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport. You'll get the unique opportunity to run on an actual airport runway. The race starts north of the economy parking lot, onto Taxiway Juliet, the airport's general aviation runway, before circling back to the parking lot. The charity partner for this year's event is Special Olympics Michigan. To register go to runsignup.com.

3. The Grand Rapids Gold has taken home a few top honors from the G-league for the 2023-24 season. The Gold was awarded the President's Choice Award for demonstrating "excellence in business performance across key areas of focus". The Gold are just the third team to win the award. Along with the team award, owner and president Steve Jbara was also named the G-league's Executive Of The Year. He was selected by a vote among all the league's presidents.

4. It's a new season and a new look for the East Grand Rapids Farmers Market. It all kicks off June 6 and runs every Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the East Grand Rapids Community Center north parking lot. The farmers market has always been run by community volunteers but now the city is overseeing operations.

There will be about a dozen vendors selling a variety of produce, baked goods, organic meats, and homemade products.

5. If you haven't had a chance to see the Lantern Festival, the John Ball Zoo is adding more dates before it wraps up in June. The zoo is now expanding the festival to include Tuesday nights. Tickets are available Tuesdays through Sundays until June 16. You have to purchase tickets ahead of time and they have a 30-minute entry time window. The festival is put on by Tianyu Arts And Culture, which uses traditional lanterns to celebrate Asian culture, and to encourage a conservation message that both the zoo and Tianyu share.