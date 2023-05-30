Morning Buzz: May 30

1. Big congratulations to Team USA 12U Baseball - they are bringing home the gold from Mexico.

A big part of that was Kalamazoo’s own GG Wuis - who hit .407 - including 2 grand slams and a team-leading 19 RBI Team USA overcame an 11-run deficit to win 29 - 28 over Venezuela.

The teams faced off in the opening round and that score ended at 25-24 for Team USA -- now GG and the guys will prepare for the WBSC U12 Baseball World Cup - that's happening this summer in Taiwan.

This will be their 6th world cup appearance.



2. The Air Zoo Aerospace and Science Center is joining forces with members of DC's Justice League.

Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman swooped into Kalamazoo over the weekend for an interactive exhibition that will remain open through the summer.

Families are encouraged to grab their capes and go on an adventure as "reserve superheroes-in-training." you'll develop new skills and learn the importance of teamwork at the Hall of Justice as you work together to solve problems and catch supervillains.

Learn more at airzoo.org.

3. The engines were roaring in Mattawan Monday, it was a car show for a good cause.

The event aimed to raise money for Mattawan High School's STEM Program. 250 cars registered for the event, and with that, the raffle prizes, donations, and t-shirt sales the school is confident they'll surpass last year's earnings of $5,000.

4. A festival featuring music, a maker exhibition, and an innovation expo with gaming and esports competitions is returning to Grand Rapids this fall.

Confluence festival will take place September 22 and 23 at Rosa Parks Circle in downtown Grand Rapids.

Also, the festival is set to feature a robotics event with middle and high school robotics teams as well as an area for children focused on science, technology, engineering, art, and math.

More details about the music lineup and additional programming will be announced in the coming weeks on the festival's website.

5. if you didn't get to sip on a mint julep during the Kentucky Derby early this month, today is National Mint Julep Day.

All you need is a mint leaf, bourbon, sugar, and water to make the Kentucky Derby favorite.

Folks in the southern states started drinking it sometime during the eighteenth century. Every year, Churchill Downs serves almost 120,000 mint juleps over the two-day period of the Kentucky Oaks and the Kentucky Derby.