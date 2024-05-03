Morning Buzz: May 3

1. Three Michigan communities have won a total of $50,000 to boost economic development in their towns, all courtesy of the Consumers Energy Foundation. The Put Your Town On The Map grants have been awarded to Imlay City with a $25,000 grant for their public interactive art and audio display. Rogers City secures second place with $15,000 for a captivating public art sculpture. St. Johns claims third place with $10,000 for community artistic benches. These projects aim to enhance community spirit while showcasing the creativity and innovation of Michigan's small towns. For more information about the Consumers Energy Foundation and its initiatives, visit consumersenergy.com/foundation.



2. A big congratulations to Joy Murphy - a dedicated volunteer from Grand Rapids who was honored as Michigan's Older Adult of The Year from AARP. The prestigious award celebrates her remarkable contributions to the community through service. Governor Whitmer appointed her to the Michigan Commission On Services to the Aging, she serves at her local church, volunteers for the AARP, and is a lead volunteer for the national united methodist church's general conference. She got the award this week during a special ceremony celebrating Older Michiganian's Day.



3. Starting today the Lake Express Ferry will provide four daily round trips as the regular operations for this season begin. The four-engine powered ship provides fast ferry service on Lake Michigan, from Milwaukee to Muskegon. Passengers can enjoy their experience in a variety of ways, from taking in unique Lake Michigan views from outside passengers and sun decks to relaxing inside the passenger cabin featuring first-class-style seating in both row and table configurations. The journey across the lake typically lasts about two-and-a-half hours. More information, including how to schedule a trip, can be found at lakedashexpress.com.



4. Attention all star gazers - there's a special event coming up to help us all preserve dark skies across our state. It's at the Grand Rapids Public Museum on Thursday, May 16 at 7 p.m. The founder and chairperson of Michigan Dark Skies will explain how light pollution can seriously threaten the environment and the health and safety of all of us on earth. The event is free, but you are encouraged to pre-register on the museum's website.



5. Celebration Cinema is celebrating Mental Health Awareness Month with a campaign to raise funds for local service providers and destigmatize conversations supporting mental health. For the second year, the family-owned theatre company is donating fifty cents from the sale of every large popcorn. The campaign extends to all ten celebration cinema locations in Grand Rapids, Portage, Muskegon, Lansing, Benton Harbor, and Mount Pleasant. Proceeds from the campaign go to recipients chosen by local theatres, some of which include: i understand, Wedgewood Christian Services, Community of Hearts, and Lori's Place. Learn more at celebrationcinema.com/mentalhealth.

