Morning Buzz: May 3

1. The Meijer LPGA Classic is returning to Grand Rapids in June, and the tournament announced some new things on Monday.

There will be a John Shippen Invitational for women on June 1 & 2, which will be for black golfers. It's been done on the men's side at the Detroit Golf Club with the winner getting in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Now the winner at Blythefield gets into the Meijer LPGA Classic.

The classic will take place on June 16-19.

2. Davenport University has entered an agreement with Grand Rapids Public Schools that aims to address the ongoing teacher shortage.

The agreement creates 75 new scholarships for STEM Education that current students, staff, and parents within the district can take advantage of.

It'll provide up to $12,000 in funding per individual each academic year for up to four years at Davenport.

GRPS is the first school district in Michigan to "sign on" to this new program.

Davenport plans to offer it at 10 school systems statewide.

3. School may be getting ready to let out for the summer, so now is the time to thank teachers for everything they've done for Teacher Appreciation Day.

The past two years have been tough for teachers. They've worked tirelessly to prepare online lesson plans and kept kids safe in classrooms.

An apple just isn't enough this year, so go the extra mile to show a teacher how much you appreciate their hard work.

4. After two years of COVIC-19 disruptions, the MET Gala returned last night.

The event seen as fashion's biggest night, returned to its usual spot in New York, on the first Monday of May.

New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art hosts the gala. People who attended dressed in a style that references the Gilded Age at the end of the 19th century. Some celebrities nailed it and fit the theme beautifully, but others didn't.

5. A new ice cream flavor is set to hit the shelves nationwide!

Moose Tracks announced its newest flavor will be Cookie Dough Moose Tracks, combing cookie dough flavored ice cream with chocolate chip cookie dough pieces, and the famous Moose Tracks fudge for a melt-in-your-mouth treat.

The new flavor will be available in select grocery stores later this month, with prices for 48-ounce containers ranging from $3.99 to $4.99.