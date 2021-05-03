Morning Buzz: May 3

1. Grab those lawn chairs! Frederik Meijer Gardens announced plans to bring back their live music summer concert series!

They're partnering up with local and national musicians to bring back three unique series: Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts, Tuesday Evening Music Club, and the Jim and Marie Preston Sunday Strings.

The 2021 summer concerts at Meijer Gardens Concert Series are scheduled to take place in July, August, and September. The complete lineup of 30 shows and tickets on-sale dates have yet to be announced.

All dates, performers, and information are subject to change based on COVID-19 restrictions.

Learn more at meijergardens.org.

2. The graduation ceremony must go on, but with a twist. Davenport University was celebrating the class of 2021 with a special drive-thru graduation ceremony over the weekend.

Grads got to bring along family and friends for the car parade on Sunday, while also getting the chance to walk across an outdoor stage, collect their diploma cover, and pose for pictures.

The socially distanced event was to keep everyone safe.

Davenport, recognizing more than 1,400 graduates in 2021 ranging from age 17-71.

The university held a similar drive-thru celebration this past fall.

3. Michigan State University also held graduation ceremonies this weekend, about 50 of them to be exact!

Instead of the usual graduation inside the Breslin Center, the school held smaller ones outside in parking lots over the span of a few days. More than 1,000 employees worked to pull them off.

No matter where the next chapter of their lives takes the class of 2021, MSU officials say they're so proud of how their students persisted through the pandemic.

4. Welcoming a new baby today, could mean welcoming money into a savings account.

Fifth Third Bank is celebrating babies born across West Michigan today. It will be working with some local hospitals to surprise the families of babies born on May 3 with $1,053 to open a 529 savings account for their college education.

Fifth Third Bank is working with Mercy Health Saint Mary's, Mercy Health Muskegon, and Metro Health.

Each baby will also receive a Fifth Third baby's onesie.

5. Mother's Day is less than a week away, and if you're taking your mom out to lunch, you'll want to make sure the menu includes these foods.

The website, Zippia, used Google Trends to find each state's favorite Mother's Day brunch food and the majority want their dishes piled with meat.

21 states had some form of meat as their favorite with sausage being the most popular, followed by the bacon. However, Michigan moms prefer something on the sweeter side as their favorite brunch food was cinnamon rolls. Three other states agreed: Arkansas, Hawaii, and West Virginia.