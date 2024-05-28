Morning Buzz: May 28

1. Fresh off Memorial Day weekend is another reason to get patriotic this summer. The United States Air Force band's Singing Sergeants are coming to West Michigan.

The tour honors the service of airmen past and present and will showcase Air Force excellence to communities across the Midwest. They will be performing a free show at the Jack H. Miller Center for the Arts in Holland on June 22 at 7:00 p.m.

The show is free, but you do have to register for tickets. If you're interested, we have a link on our website.

2. The West Michigan Jazz Society is once again bringing back its free concert series, Jazz In The Park!

The first concert will take place on Monday, June 3 at Millennium Park.

Byron Center Jazz Orchestra will kick off the series, along with a new band every week. Bands on the lineup include the Dave Bennett Quartet, the Holland Concert Jazz Orchestra, the Grand Rapids Jazz Orchestra, and many more!

Concerts will take place every Monday through August. Concerts go from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

3. Attention all makers and creatives, you have the opportunity to be part of an ArtPrize market this year.

Merchants and Makers is hosting Michigan vendors during the art festival, and the deadline to apply is approaching. The markets are Saturdays, September 14, 21, and 28 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 555 Monroe.

There will be art, jewelry, handmade products, treats, and more. The deadline to apply to put your talent on display for a national audience is June 12.

Find more information at merchantsandmakers.com.

4. The magic of the movies is in West Michigan. Get ready for "Emotions At Play With Pixar's Inside Out," the first interactive exhibit based on Disney and Pixar's hit film, arriving at the Grand Rapids Children's Museum on June 1!

Explore Joy, Sadness, Anger, Disgust, and Fear through hands-on and digital experiences that teach children and families about emotions, memory, and imagination.

The exhibit will be here until September 8, visit grcm.org for more details.

5. Free fitness classes are coming to downtown Kalamazoo this summer for Workout Wednesday. Every week showcases a different type of class, a great way to find movement that moves you.

Try out everything from Pilates to Zumba, West African Dance, Cardio Kickboxing, Tai Chi, and Glute Camp.

These classes start June 5 with Just Move Fitness so bring your towel, water, and mat to Bronson Park every Wednesday from 5:30-6:30 until the end of August.